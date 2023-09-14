Step Inside Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Star-Studded Date Night

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz had not one but two magical outings this week.
The pair, who have been dating for more than two years, were spotted out at the Kering Foundation's second annual Caring for Women dinner in New York City Sept. 12. At the event, Channing, who wore a black suit, and Zoë, who sported a white, sequined Saint Laurent halter gown, were photographed chatting with actresses Julia Garner and Tracee Ellis Ross as well as model Bethann Hardison.
Among those also in attendance at the event were Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Olivia Wilde, Malala Yousafzai, Jodie Turner Smith and Salma Hayek.
A day before the Kering Foundation dinner, Channing and Zoë enjoyed a night out to dinner with pals like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York City.
Channing and Zoë first met in 2021 when she cast him in her directorial debut Pussy Island, which has not yet been released.
However, while the couple keep their romance out of the spotlight—they walked the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala separately but were photographed leaving the fashion event together—they have previously given rare insight into their life together.
"He's just a wonderful human," the Big Little Lies actress told GQ last year. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."
Zoë also shared how Channing helped support her during stressful moments while filming their movie.
"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever, he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she noted. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."
