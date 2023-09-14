Step Inside Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Star-Studded Date Night

However, while the couple keep their romance out of the spotlight—they walked the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala separately but were photographed leaving the fashion event together—they have previously given rare insight into their life together.

"He's just a wonderful human," the Big Little Lies actress told GQ last year. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Zoë also shared how Channing helped support her during stressful moments while filming their movie.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever, he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she noted. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

