Southern Charm's Craig Conover Breaks Silence on Paige DeSorbo Cheating Accusation

Watch : Southern Charm's Shep, Taylor & Austen Address Love Triangle!

Taylor Ann Green is coming for Craig Conover's relationship—but he's definitely not buying what she's selling.

After Taylor accused her Southern Charm costar's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo of cheating on him during the Bravo series' explosive season nine premiere Sept. 14, Craig is shooting down the infidelity claim as total B.S.

"It was just sad for me because I think I realized in that moment how lost Taylor really is," the 34-year-old exclusively told E! News. "I care about her and I was like, ‘Man, you're really struggling.'"

Taylor threw out the cheating jab while she and Craig were arguing over her bitter breakup from his BFF Shep Rose, who was unfaithful to her during their two years together. As for why the Pillows & Beer podcast co-host thinks she came for Paige instead of her ex?

"She thought she was gonna get married to Shep and he had cheated on her multiple times," Craig noted. "I've been cheated on before. That will really turn your world upside down and everything that you think you know about the world. So, she's dealing with that."