Southern Charm's Craig Conover Breaks Silence on Paige DeSorbo Cheating Accusation

After Taylor Ann Green accused Craig Conover's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo of being unfaithful, the Southern Charm star is speaking out and revealing if he believes the cheating rumor.

By Brett Malec Sep 15, 2023
Taylor Ann Green is coming for Craig Conover's relationship—but he's definitely not buying what she's selling.

After Taylor accused her Southern Charm costar's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo of cheating on him during the Bravo series' explosive season nine premiere Sept. 14, Craig is shooting down the infidelity claim as total B.S.

"It was just sad for me because I think I realized in that moment how lost Taylor really is," the 34-year-old exclusively told E! News. "I care about her and I was like, ‘Man, you're really struggling.'"

Taylor threw out the cheating jab while she and Craig were arguing over her bitter breakup from his BFF Shep Rose, who was unfaithful to her during their two years together. As for why the Pillows & Beer podcast co-host thinks she came for Paige instead of her ex?

"She thought she was gonna get married to Shep and he had cheated on her multiple times," Craig noted. "I've been cheated on before. That will really turn your world upside down and everything that you think you know about the world. So, she's dealing with that."

Southern Charm Season 9: Meet the Cast

But when it comes to the validity of Taylor's claim that his girlfriend of two years cheated on him, Craig didn't believe it for one second.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images/Stephanie Diani/Bravo

"To say that about Paige—my reaction, the reason I walked away was because there was nothing I could do to help her in that moment," he explained. "I kinda laughed because I was like, 'Me and Paige just sit on her couch and watch TV.' It would be a little hard for either of us to be out there being secretive. I don't think that comes with this territory anymore."

And the Summer House star felt the same way. "Obviously, I had to tell Paige what someone was saying about her," Craig added, "but she had a similar reaction."

However, he promises his drama with Taylor is short-lived this season. As he teased, "It comes to a quick conclusion in episode two, which is good."

See it all play out when Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And for more from Craig, watch E! News weeknights at 11 p.m.

