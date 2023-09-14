Hailey and Justin Bieber's 5th Anniversary Tributes Are Sweeter Than Peaches

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are happy to be in each other's company.
The couple rang in their wedding anniversary on Sept. 13, sharing sweet social media tributes marking five years since they tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.
"To the most precious, my beloved," the singer wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of himself with Hailey. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."
He continued, "So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."
One picture showed the pair sharing a passionate kiss, while they were seen in another image celebrating their marriage milestone during a candlelit dinner. Other snapshots, Hailey also posted on her Instagram, included the duo holding hands and making silly faces.
"5," the model captioned her carousel of photos. "I love you."
Justin, 29, and Hailey, 26, were engaged for two months before getting married. They exchanged vows again in 2019 during a more lavish ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina. The extravagant nuptials saw Hailey walk down the aisle in a lace gown designed by the late Virgil Abloh and a long veil embroidered with the words "TILL DEATH DO US PART."
So, what has been the highlight of their marriage? "My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," Hailey told Justin during a joint interview with Vogue Australia in March. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."
As for Justin, Hailey is literally the girl of his dreams. "There were night where I was journaling and talking about you, not knowing that it was you I was going to marry," Justin he told the Rhode founder during a 2021 appearance on In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith. "Just praying for my wife. Just praying that God would protect her. As I knew that I was preparing myself for her, that He would be preparing my wife for me."
He added, "I've always had that fairytale idea of just wanting to have a wife and kids, and have a family. It's just always have been attractive to me."
Keep reading to see their cutest moments together.