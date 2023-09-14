Hailey and Justin Bieber's 5th Anniversary Tributes Are Sweeter Than Peaches

Watch : See Justin Bieber Carry Bikini-Clad Wife Hailey Over His Shoulder

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are happy to be in each other's company.

The couple rang in their wedding anniversary on Sept. 13, sharing sweet social media tributes marking five years since they tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.

"To the most precious, my beloved," the singer wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of himself with Hailey. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."

He continued, "So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."

One picture showed the pair sharing a passionate kiss, while they were seen in another image celebrating their marriage milestone during a candlelit dinner. Other snapshots, Hailey also posted on her Instagram, included the duo holding hands and making silly faces.