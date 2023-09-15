Why There's No Easy Fix for Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship

Watch : Prince Harry's "His Royal Highness" Title DELETED From Royal Website

For a brief moment, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were part of the healing.

When the couple joined Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle to greet the assembled mourners following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September, the sight was a reminder of what once was—and what could have been, if it hadn't all gone so wrong.

Or, maybe it went exactly right for Harry, who's celebrating his 39th birthday Sept. 15. He'll be spending the day in Germany at the Invictus Games, the cornerstone of his legacy as a dedicated supporter of military veterans, with Meghan by his side.

"The world is their oyster at this point in time," royal expert Sharon Carpenter told E! News in an exclusive interview. "They could do anything they want to do."

However, that sunny outlook doesn't exactly match up with reports of varying provenance from over the summer that the couple were floundering in Hollywood or maybe even having issues at home. (A setting came loose and Meghan isn't wearing her engagement ring while it's being fixed, FYI).