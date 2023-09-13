Julia Fox Gets Into Bridal Mode as She Wears Mini Wedding Gown for NYFW

Julia Fox's latest fashion moment takes the cake (topper).
The Uncut Gems actress recently transformed into a blushing bride for New York Fashion Week, wearing a sexy yet striking wedding gown and floor-length veil. But instead of walking down the aisle, Julia sashayed to the front row of Wiederhoeft's show on Sept. 12 at the La Mama Experimental Theatre. (See all of the best runway looks here.)
For the event, the model wore a strapless micro-mini bridal dress that featured a lace-up corset bodice with vertical boning and a frilly tulle skirt with a few giant satin bow attachments.
The 33-year-old kept the rest of her accessories in the same color scheme, donning a dramatic floor-length veil with a fluffy tulle hemline. She also wore sheer white polka dot pantyhose, matching opera-length gloves with moon crescents and star-shaped appliqués and platform Mary Jane heels.
And in true Julia fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she clutched a purse with the message, "Til death do us part."
And while the influencer shows no signs of getting hitched, she's always been open about her romances, including her past relationship with Kanye West— who she briefly dated in February 2022 following his break up with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
When asked if the rapper will be mentioned in her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain, Julia didn't play coy.
"It's, like, six pages," she exclusively told E! News at Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 earlier this month. "I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past."
Julia previously explained what really led to her and Kanye's split.
"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with, it just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it, or energy," she told ES magazine in September of last year. "I'm proud of myself for that."
The mom—who shares 2-year-old son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev—pointed out her growth and maturity when it came to splitting with Kanye.
Put simply, she said, "Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."
As for what fans can expect to read in her memoir, out Oct. 10, she teased some of its contents.
"I'm so excited for the book," she told E! News. "I feel like it was just so cathartic to let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it."
She continued, "And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things."
But before her book hits the shelves, keep reading to see how she and other A-listers are taking over New York Fashion Week. Dare we say it's a page turner?