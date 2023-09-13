Julia Fox Gets Into Bridal Mode as She Wears Mini Wedding Gown for NYFW

Watch : Julia Fox Says Kanye West Will Be in Her Memoir

Julia Fox's latest fashion moment takes the cake (topper).

The Uncut Gems actress recently transformed into a blushing bride for New York Fashion Week, wearing a sexy yet striking wedding gown and floor-length veil. But instead of walking down the aisle, Julia sashayed to the front row of Wiederhoeft's show on Sept. 12 at the La Mama Experimental Theatre. (See all of the best runway looks here.)

For the event, the model wore a strapless micro-mini bridal dress that featured a lace-up corset bodice with vertical boning and a frilly tulle skirt with a few giant satin bow attachments.

The 33-year-old kept the rest of her accessories in the same color scheme, donning a dramatic floor-length veil with a fluffy tulle hemline. She also wore sheer white polka dot pantyhose, matching opera-length gloves with moon crescents and star-shaped appliqués and platform Mary Jane heels.

And in true Julia fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she clutched a purse with the message, "Til death do us part."