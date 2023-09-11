Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Duhamel Expecting First Baby Together

Josh Duhamel will soon transform his family life.
The Transformers actor is expecting his first child with pregnant wife Audra Mari Duhamel, the couple announced on Instagram Sept. 11.
The pair shared a photo of a black-and-white sonogram of their baby, arranged next to a lily and coffee table book, and captioned the pic, "Baby Duhamel coming soon."
Audra reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, adding, "I cannot wait to be a mama. Hi daddy @joshduhamel."
The day prior, Josh had celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with Audra, writing, "Happy year 1 my love. You are just the best. I love you so much."
Josh, 50, and Audra, 29, sparked romance rumors in October 2019 when they were spotted sharing a kiss at a Toronto airport. They got engaged in January 2022, officially tying the knot eight months later.
"I knew that she was the one early on," Josh told E! News in September 2022. "We're perfect for each other. She's an amazing girl. She keeps me grounded. She keeps it real. We're from the same home state and love lake life. We spend a lot of time on the lake together."
In addition to a baby on the way, Josh is also dad to Axl, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Fergie. Josh and Fergie have remained on friendly terms since their 2017 split, with the singer showing support for Josh when he first announced his engagement to Audra, a former Miss World America.
And when it comes to Josh's recent baby news, Fergie is also sending love his way.
"I am truly happy for you guys," she commented on Josh and Audra's Instagram post. "Axl can't wait to be a big brother."
Just last month, Josh and Fergie came together to wish Axl a happy 10th birthday.
"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," Fergie captioned her post Aug. 29. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack." Meanwhile, Josh wished Axl a happy birthday from Minnesota, adding, "I love you buddy."
