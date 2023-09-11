Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Duhamel Expecting First Baby Together

Watch : Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel will soon transform his family life.

The Transformers actor is expecting his first child with pregnant wife Audra Mari Duhamel, the couple announced on Instagram Sept. 11.

The pair shared a photo of a black-and-white sonogram of their baby, arranged next to a lily and coffee table book, and captioned the pic, "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

Audra reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, adding, "I cannot wait to be a mama. Hi daddy @joshduhamel."

The day prior, Josh had celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with Audra, writing, "Happy year 1 my love. You are just the best. I love you so much."

Josh, 50, and Audra, 29, sparked romance rumors in October 2019 when they were spotted sharing a kiss at a Toronto airport. They got engaged in January 2022, officially tying the knot eight months later.

"I knew that she was the one early on," Josh told E! News in September 2022. "We're perfect for each other. She's an amazing girl. She keeps me grounded. She keeps it real. We're from the same home state and love lake life. We spend a lot of time on the lake together."