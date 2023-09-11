Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Duhamel Expecting First Baby Together

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Duhamel, who got married last year, announced that they are expecting their first child together: "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

Watch: Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel will soon transform his family life.

The Transformers actor is expecting his first child with pregnant wife Audra Mari Duhamel, the couple announced on Instagram Sept. 11.

The pair shared a photo of a black-and-white sonogram of their baby, arranged next to a lily and coffee table book, and captioned the pic, "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

Audra reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, adding, "I cannot wait to be a mama. Hi daddy @joshduhamel."

The day prior, Josh had celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with Audra, writing, "Happy year 1 my love. You are just the best. I love you so much."

Josh, 50, and Audra, 29, sparked romance rumors in October 2019 when they were spotted sharing a kiss at a Toronto airport. They got engaged in January 2022, officially tying the knot eight months later.

"I knew that she was the one early on," Josh told E! News in September 2022. "We're perfect for each other. She's an amazing girl. She keeps me grounded. She keeps it real. We're from the same home state and love lake life. We spend a lot of time on the lake together."

photos
Josh Duhamel and Axl's Cutest Father/Son Moments

In addition to a baby on the way, Josh is also dad to Axl, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Fergie. Josh and Fergie have remained on friendly terms since their 2017 split, with the singer showing support for Josh when he first announced his engagement to Audra, a former Miss World America.

And when it comes to Josh's recent baby news, Fergie is also sending love his way.

"I am truly happy for you guys," she commented on Josh and Audra's Instagram post. "Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

Just last month, Josh and Fergie came together to wish Axl a happy 10th birthday. 

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," Fergie captioned her post Aug. 29. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack." Meanwhile, Josh wished Axl a happy birthday from Minnesota, adding, "I love you buddy."

Keep scrolling to see adorable family moments with their son Axl.

Family Photo

Fergie and Josh Duhamel snapped a photo with son Axl Jack Duhamel while attending a Pandora Summer Crush event in Los Angeles in 2016.

Red Carpet Moment

Axl joined mom Fergie—born Stacy Ann Ferguson—for another public outing in 2017, stepping out at a SiriusXM Studios event in New York.

Ahoy!

Fergie and Axl snapped a selfie at a pirate party when he was 4 years old.

Cheesin'

Josh wished his son a happy 6th birthday in 2019, writing, "Never a dull moment with this kid. Happy Birthday, Axl Jack!"

Adventure Awaits

The All My Children actor added an outdoorsy photo to the birthday tribute, showing the pair making a splash during a lake trip.

Three Generations

Axl bonded with his grandfather Jon Patrick Ferguson in July 2020, when Fergie wrote, "Happy 73rd birthday dad!! We love you so much."

 

Out of This World

"Happy 7th Birthday #AxlJack," the musician wrote in 2020. "You are my world."

Birthday Boy

Her birthday post to her son also unveiled a sweet snap of him flashing a smile during a boat outing. 

Twinning

"I am so grateful to be your mommy Axl Jack," the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer captioned this photo of their Burberry matching moment in May 2023.

All Grown Up

Fergie marked Axl's 10th birthday in August 2023 with a series of photos of her boy, including this silly shot.

Just Vibes

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," she wrote in her birthday tribute. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."

The Whole Team

Axl is also a big sports fan, as seen in photos with friends sporting Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey.

Funny Faces

Proving to be a big soccer lover, Axl repped a Manchester United jersey in another shot.

