How Josh Duhamel Knew Wife Audra Mari Was "The One"

Watch : Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE

Josh Duhamel's heart has been transformed by his wife Audra Mari.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, the actor, 49, shared how he knew the former Miss World America, 28, was the one.

"I knew that she was the one early on," he told correspondent Francesca Amiker during an interview with Elisha Cuthbert for their new movie Bandit. "We're perfect for each other. She's an amazing girl. She keeps me grounded. She keeps it real. We're from the same home state and love lake life. We spend a lot of time on the lake together."

Josh and Audra tied the knot in their home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10. The model wore an asymmetric A-line gown by Leah Da Glória that featured floral detailing on the bodice, long sleeves and a neck bow. As for the groom, he donned a tuxedo by Ralph Lauren.

While Josh called it an "amazing day" on Instagram, there was a bit of a hiccup. As the Transformers star recalled to Vogue Australia, he ended up in the emergency room after throwing his back out "pulling some wild moves on the party bus" the night before.