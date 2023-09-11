Grimes Speaks Out About Baby No. 3 With Elon Musk

After a review of an upcoming biography on Elon Musk revealed he and Grimes privately welcomed a third child, the singer confirmed their family has expanded.

Watch: Grimes Shares Update on Name of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Girl

No crystal ball needed here: Grimes and Elon Musk have, indeed, welcomed their child together.

Just one day after it was reported that an upcoming biography of the Tesla CEO confirms that he and the "Player of Games" singer—who share son X Æ A-12, 3, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 20 months—privately welcomed another baby together, Techno Mechanicus, Grimes is speaking out about their ever-growing family.

Her message also comes days after the names of Elon's 19-month-old twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis—who were born about a month before Elon and Grimes welcomed their second child together—were revealed.

"Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 10. "I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together."

The "Crystal Ball" singer also went on to apologize to biographer Walter Isaacson, who previously shared a photo of Elon and Shivon with their twins. (In a since-deleted Sept. 7 post to X, Grimes wrote that the situation was "utterly ripping my family apart.")

"I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that," Grimes, 35, continued. "As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn't handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation.

She added, "Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it's very evident she's an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids."

The songwriter also reflected on their latest addition, noting that she wishes she could show fans "how cute little Techno is," adding, "but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye."

Shortly after Grimes shared her note, Shivon, 37, confirmed that all was well between the two.

"At the end of the day it all ended up for the best!" she responded. "Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue. You're a total badass and I respect you very much as well. I can't wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!"

Before welcoming kids with Grimes and Shivon, the Tesla CEO founder, 52, previously welcomed six children, including twins, with ex-wife Justine Musk. Keep reading to find out more about the now dad of 11's family tree.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maye Musk, Mother

Maye was born in Saskatchewan, Canada and emigrated with her parents to Pretoria, South Africa in 1950, when she was 7. She and Elon's father, Errol, split in 1979.

After Elon moved to Canada at age 17, Maye obtained Canadian citizenship by birthright and moved there too, as did his siblings.  There, she established a dietician practice and became President of the Consulting Dieticians of Canada, per Forbes. She also worked as a model.

In 2019, after Elon sold his company Zip2 to Compaq for more than $300 million, he bought his mom an apartment in New York City, where she lived for 13 years and continued her modeling career. She is signed to the IMG Models agency. 

"I brought my children up like my parents brought us up when we were young: to be independent, kind, honest, considerate and polite," Maye wrote in her essay. "I taught them the importance of working hard and doing good things."

Denver Post Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images
Errol Musk, Father

Elon's father is an engineer and like Elon, was born in South Africa. In the 2015 biography Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, author Ashlee Vance wrote that Elon and his dad had a difficult relationship. In an emotional 2017 Rolling Stone interview, Elon criticized his father and talked about his upbringing, saying that after his parents split, he moved in with his dad, which, he said, "was not a good idea."

Errol told Rolling Stone, "I love my children and would readily do whatever for them."

In a 2015 Forbes interview, Elon's dad said he used to take his kids on trips overseas. "Their mother and I split up when they were quite young and the kids stayed with me," he said. "I took them all over the world."

After divorcing Elon's mother Maye, Errol married Heide, mother of Jana Bezuidenhout, who was 4 years old at the time. Errol and Heidi went on to have two daughters together before they too broke up. In 2017, Errol and Jana had a baby together, son Elliot. They welcomed a second child, a daughter, in 2019.

 

instagram
Kimbal Musk and Tosca Musk, Brother and Sister

Kimbal, born in 1972, is a restauranteur. He is the founder of The Kitchen, a collective of 5 restaurants that source directly from local farmers, Forbes reported in 2018. He also runs a non-profit, Big-Green, that has built 200 learning gardens in schools across the U.S., the outlet said.

Tosca, born in 1974, is a filmmaker. In 2017, she founded Passionflix, a female-focused streaming service that targets the billion-dollar romance novel industry, according to Forbes.

 

Twitter / Justine Musk
Justine Wilson, First Ex-Wife (2000-2008)

Elon and Canadian-born Justine, his college sweetheart from Queen's University in Ontario, married in 2000.  In a 2010 article she penned for Marie Claire, titled I Was a Starter Wife: Inside America's Messiest Divorce, Justine said that while dancing at their wedding reception, Elon told her, "I am the alpha in this marriage."

"I shrugged it off," Wilson wrote, "just as I would later shrug off signing the postnuptial agreement, but as time went on, I learned that he was serious."

The two welcomed their first child, son Nevada Alexander, in 2002. The baby died at age 10 weeks from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). "Nevada went down for a nap, placed on his back as always, and stopped breathing," Justine wrote in her article.

The couple pursued IVF to conceive again went on to welcome five more boys—twins and triplets.

In 2008, Elon filed for divorce. They share custody of their sons and daughter.

Twitter / Elon Musk
Griffin Musk, Kai Musk, Damian Musk & Saxon Musk, Eldest Sons

Elon appears with his four eldest sons, including his triplets, and Pope Francis on July 1, 2022.

instagram
Griffin Musk & Vivian Wilson, Twin Son and Daughter

Elon and Justine welcomed their twins in 2004. In 2022, Elon's daughter filed a petition to change her full name in accordance with her new gender identity, writing, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

instagram
Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk, Triplet Sons

Elon and Justine welcomed their triplets in 2006. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Tallulah Riley, Ex-Wife (2010-2012, 2013-2016)

Elon and Tallulah, who played host greeter Angela on HBO's Westworld, married in 2010.  "It all happened very fast," she told CBS News. "We were engaged after, I think, two weeks of knowing each other." 

The two divorced in 2012, remarried a year later before the pair divorced again in 2016.

instagram
Amber Heard, Ex-Girlfriend (2017)

Elon and Amber went public with their romance in early 2017, a year after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and Elon and second wife Tallulah Riley divorced for the second time. Months later, Elon and Amber called it quits

"I just broke up with my girlfriend," Elon told Rolling Stone. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad...Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."

 

Instagram
Grimes: Ex-Girlfriend (2018-2022)

Elon and the singer dated on and off for about four years, starting in 2018. The two share two children. In September 2021, Elon told Page Six that he and Grimes "are, I'd say, probably semi-separated," adding, "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

In a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the singer said she and Elon "live in separate houses" and are "best friends."

She later tweeted, "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now." 

 

heo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME
X Æ A-Xii Musk, Son

In 2020, Elon and then-girlfriend Grimes welcomed their first child together, a son. They soon modified the spelling of his name in order to meet California's legal guidelines, which only permit letters from the English alphabet. Switching over to roman numerals, the parents agreed to spell his name, X Æ A-Xii.

"X, the unknown variable," Grimes explained on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent." 

Grimes continued, "A=Archangel, my favorite song" with an accompanying a rat and sword emoji. "Metal rat."

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Daughter

In her Vanity Fair interview, Grimes she and Elon privately welcomed a baby girl, their first daughter, via surrogacy.

"Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second)," she said. "Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"

Sideræl—pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el," is "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time," and a nod to her favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who "chooses to abdicate the ring."

Twitter/Getty Images
Strider & Azure, Twins

In 2022, Business Insider published court documents that stated Elon welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021. The babies were reportedly born in Austin, Texas, where the businessman lives. He also seemingly weighed in on the report on Twitter, writing, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

"Mark my words," he  added, "they are sadly true."

In September 2023, a Time magazine cover story, adapted from biographer Walter Issacson's book about Elon, revealed that the pair's twins are named Strider and Azure.

Neilson Barnard/Gety Images
Techno Mechanicus

The New York Times' Sept. 9 review of Walter Isaacson's biography Elon Musk states that Elon and Grimes share three children, not two as previously believed. The on-again, off-again couple at one point welcomed a child named Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed Tau, the report said.

