Grimes Speaks Out About Baby No. 3 With Elon Musk

Watch : Grimes Shares Update on Name of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Girl

No crystal ball needed here: Grimes and Elon Musk have, indeed, welcomed their child together.

Just one day after it was reported that an upcoming biography of the Tesla CEO confirms that he and the "Player of Games" singer—who share son X Æ A-12, 3, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 20 months—privately welcomed another baby together, Techno Mechanicus, Grimes is speaking out about their ever-growing family.

Her message also comes days after the names of Elon's 19-month-old twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis—who were born about a month before Elon and Grimes welcomed their second child together—were revealed.

"Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 10. "I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together."