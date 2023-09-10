Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Their 2 Daughters Make Rare Public Family Appearance at U.S. Open

Watch : Emily Blunt's Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski "Humble"

For Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the 2023 U.S. Open was a family affair.

The fan-favorite married couple brought their daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6, to the tennis championship Sept. 8, marking a rare public outing for the family of four. The kids sipped on drinks and were seated in between their parents at the event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. At one point, Violet climbed onto her dad's lap. Emily was seen chatting with Hazel and also clapping and reacting audibly to the tennis plays.

Emily and John's family outing comes two months after the Devil Wears Prada actress said she was taking time off from acting to spend time with her children.

"This year, I'm not working," she said on the July 10 episode of iHeart's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits."