Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Their 2 Daughters Make Rare Public Family Appearance at U.S. Open

For Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the 2023 U.S. Open was a family affair.
The fan-favorite married couple brought their daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6, to the tennis championship Sept. 8, marking a rare public outing for the family of four. The kids sipped on drinks and were seated in between their parents at the event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. At one point, Violet climbed onto her dad's lap. Emily was seen chatting with Hazel and also clapping and reacting audibly to the tennis plays.
Emily and John's family outing comes two months after the Devil Wears Prada actress said she was taking time off from acting to spend time with her children.
"This year, I'm not working," she said on the July 10 episode of iHeart's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits."
She continued, "I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."
On the day Emily, John and their kids attended the U.S. Open, the tournament included the men's singles semi-finals, the women's doubles semi-finals and the men's doubles final. The following day, Coco Gauff, 19, beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the women's singles championship to claim her first Grand Slam title.
Gauff, the first teenager to play in a U.S. Open final since Serena Williams in 2001, made history by becoming the first American to win the championship's singles title since Sloane Stephens in 2017.
