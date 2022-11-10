Emily Blunt Shares Rare Insight Into Parenthood With Husband John Krasinski

Watch : Emily Blunt's Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski "Humble"

Forgive her bluntness, but Emily Blunt believes she's just like any mom.

While her work may involve traveling around the world and glitzy red carpet appearances, The English star, who shares daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, with actor John Krasinski, exclusively told E! News that she and her husband are just winging it like many other parents out there—especially when it comes to balancing work and family time.

"I don't know if any parent thinks they're ever juggling it well," she noted during the Nov. 9 premiere of her Prime Video limited series in New York. "I've just surrendered to: 'This is our life.'"

And though she joked their life "seems to always be in some sort of upheaval," Blunt wouldn't have it any other way.

"I guess that's all we've ever known and it's all my kids have ever known," she explained, adding that her children "love an adventure."