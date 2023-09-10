Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Film Their First Video Together in 4 Years Following Reunion

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite

Kylie Jenner has made her renewed friendship with Jordyn Woods TikTok official.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a new video with her formerly estranged longtime BFF, which marks the first social media clip the two have filmed together in more than four years, and which also comes several weeks after they renewed their friendship following a cheating scandal.

Kylie posted the footage on TikTok Sept. 9. In the video, set to Humming Urban Stereo's 2004 song "Banana Shake (Sped Up)," she and Jordyn visit an Acne Studios store, take selfies together and then exit the shop together—with the Kardashians star walking out first and her friend following—and enter a waiting vehicle as a crowd of lively fans stand nearby and snap photos.

Kylie, who stars in the brand's Fall 2023 denim campaign, captioned her post, "Hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial."

Jordyn also posted a mirror selfie of herself that she snapped at the store on her Instagram Stories.