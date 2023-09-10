Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Film Their First Video Together in 4 Years Following Reunion

Kylie Jenner has made her renewed friendship with Jordyn Woods TikTok official.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a new video with her formerly estranged longtime BFF, which marks the first social media clip the two have filmed together in more than four years, and which also comes several weeks after they renewed their friendship following a cheating scandal.
Kylie posted the footage on TikTok Sept. 9. In the video, set to Humming Urban Stereo's 2004 song "Banana Shake (Sped Up)," she and Jordyn visit an Acne Studios store, take selfies together and then exit the shop together—with the Kardashians star walking out first and her friend following—and enter a waiting vehicle as a crowd of lively fans stand nearby and snap photos.
Kylie, who stars in the brand's Fall 2023 denim campaign, captioned her post, "Hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial."
Jordyn also posted a mirror selfie of herself that she snapped at the store on her Instagram Stories.
The two shared the images Sept. 9, almost two months after they were photographed at a restaurant in Los Angeles, marking the first time they were seen out together since Jordyn was effectively banished from the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2019 following an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.
This also marks Kylie and Jordyn's first joint TikTok. Like many users, the makeup mogul joined the social media platform only in 2020, a year after she and Jordyn broke off contact and after the network gained popularity worldwide amid lockdowns after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In February 2019, it was reported that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Jordyn at a house party. Kylie's sister broke up with the NBA star amid the allegations, while he said in a now-deleted tweet that the report was "FAKE NEWS."
The following March, Jordyn told her side of the story on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk. Kylie's friend said that while she did not sleep with Tristan, he did kiss her on the lips at the party. She said she was drunk the entire time and later apologized to Khloe. Jordyn also said she was "not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together."
Khloe responded on Twitter, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
Later in 2019, Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram. On The Kardashians, Kylie said that when asked about the incident, Jordyn "didn't really say anything. She was just like, you know crying the whole time." The makeup mogul added, "You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem."
Then on a 2021 KUWTK reunion show, Khloe told host Andy Cohen, "I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."
Look back at Kylie and Jordyn's friendship over the years below: