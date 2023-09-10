Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Film Their First Video Together in 4 Years Following Reunion

Kylie Jenner made her renewed friendship with Jordyn Woods TikTok official, sharing her first video with her formerly estranged longtime BFF since they broke off contact following a cheating scandal.

By Corinne Heller Sep 10, 2023 5:34 PMTags
KardashiansKylie JennerJordyn Woods
Watch: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite

Kylie Jenner has made her renewed friendship with Jordyn Woods TikTok official.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a new video with her formerly estranged longtime BFF, which marks the first social media clip the two have filmed together in more than four years, and which also comes several weeks after they renewed their friendship following a cheating scandal.

Kylie posted the footage on TikTok Sept. 9. In the video, set to Humming Urban Stereo's 2004 song "Banana Shake (Sped Up)," she and Jordyn visit an Acne Studios store, take selfies together and then exit the shop together—with the Kardashians star walking out first and her friend following—and enter a waiting vehicle as a crowd of lively fans stand nearby and snap photos.

Kylie, who stars in the brand's Fall 2023 denim campaign, captioned her post, "Hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial."

Jordyn also posted a mirror selfie of herself that she snapped at the store on her Instagram Stories.

photos
Kylie Jenner Through The Years

The two shared the images Sept. 9, almost two months after they were photographed at a restaurant in Los Angeles, marking the first time they were seen out together since Jordyn was effectively banished from the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2019 following an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

This also marks Kylie and Jordyn's first joint TikTok. Like many users, the makeup mogul joined the social media platform only in 2020, a year after she and Jordyn broke off contact and after the network gained popularity worldwide amid lockdowns after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TikTok / Kylie Jenner

In February 2019, it was reported that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Jordyn at a house party. Kylie's sister broke up with the NBA star amid the allegations, while he said in a now-deleted tweet that the report was "FAKE NEWS."

The following March, Jordyn told her side of the story on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk. Kylie's friend said that while she did not sleep with Tristan, he did kiss her on the lips at the party. She said she was drunk the entire time and later apologized to Khloe. Jordyn also said she was "not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together."

Khloe responded on Twitter, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Later in 2019, Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram. On The Kardashians, Kylie said that when asked about the incident, Jordyn "didn't really say anything. She was just like, you know crying the whole time." The makeup mogul added, "You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem."

TikTok / Kylie Jenner

Then on a 2021 KUWTK reunion show, Khloe told host Andy Cohen, "I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."

Instagram / Jordyn Woods

 Look back at Kylie and Jordyn's friendship over the years below:

TikTok / Kylie Jenner
First Video Together in 4 Years

...and their first TikTok! In September 2023, Jordyn joined Kylie on a trip to an Acne Studios store. The latter stars in the brand's fall 2023 denim campaign.

Instagram
From Day 1

Kylie and Jordyn began their friendship around 2012 and were almost inseparable. In 2019, they broke contact after it was revealed Jordyn had had an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian. In July 2023, Kylie and Jordyn were photographed at dinner together in Los Angeles, marking their first public reunion since the cheating scandal broke.

Let's look back at their friendship over the years:

"Get you a best friend that looks at you like this," Jordyn once wrote alongside this Kodak moment between her and Kylie.

Michael Stewart/WireImage
Daring in Denim

The duo sits front row during Jonathan Simkhai's New York Fashion Week runway show in 2016. 

Instagram
Always & Forever

"Twin Souls," the model shared on social media in 2016.

Instagram
Behind-the-Scenes

Jordyn and Kylie snap a selfie a few years back, writing on social media at the time, "When bae surprises you on set."

Instagram
Three Amigas

"They're sisters at this point," Jordyn captioned this photo of her, Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Flaunt What You Got

Hot Mamas! Kylie and Jordyn pause for an impromptu photo shoot in a pair of equally as daring bikinis. 

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Mad Love

"Reposting because whether we like it or not we're stuck together forever," Jordyn captioned this snapshot of the pair in 2017.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Another Day, Another Selfie

The girls collab on additions to Kylie's merch line in 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

The besties that travel together, stay together! Kylie and Jordyn are pictured here attending Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show in 2018. 

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Prom Queens

The E! reality star and model board a private jet in 2017 to surprise a lucky fan before his high school prom. 

NGRE / BACKGRID
Twinning

Kylie and Jordyn coordinate their sporty chic ensembles while arriving arm-in-arm to Tristan Thompson's 27th birthday party in March 2018.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE
Supporting Each Other's Dreams

Kylie supports her BFF at the launch event of her activewear line, SECNDNTURE, in 2018. 

Instagram
Good Ol' Days

"We've traveled lives together," the cosmetics mogul gushed on Instagram in 2018. 

Instagram
Out on the Town

Kylie and Jordyn ring in 2019 by each other's side.

Instagram
Time to Get Away

The besties enjoy a tropical vacation with Kylie's little girl, Stormi Webster, in anticipation of her 1st birthday in Feb. 2019. 

