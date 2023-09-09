Adam Sandler's Sweet Bond With Daughters Sadie and Sunny Is Better Than Shampoo and Conditioner

Watch : Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny Sandler Is All Grown Up

Perhaps no one appreciates Take Your Daughters to Work Day more than Adam Sandler. But he didn't always consider himself a good father.

"When my kid was born, I was so nervous, I didn't know what I felt," the Grown Ups star told Access Hollywood in June 2006, a month after he and wife Jackie Sandler welcomed daughter Sadie Sandler into the world. "Five minutes later, maybe 10 minutes later, it was me and the kid and a nurse. We walked down alone to just check the vital signs and all that stuff, and I had a chemical reaction in my body, where I loved the kid so much, and I was so nervous for her, and that's when I lost my mind for the kid."

"So," he added, "it took 10 minutes to become a good dad. For the first 10 minutes, I was just lost."

Daughter Sunny Sandler rounded out the family in November 2008, and Adam, who's celebrating his 57th birthday on Sept. 9, has happily been doing the bidding of the women in his life ever since.