Names of Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis' Twins Revealed

Elon Musk is living that #twindadlife.

More than a year after the billionaire and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis welcomed their twins, the pair's first kids together, the little ones' names have been revealed.

A Time magazine cover story about Elon, posted Sept. 6, confirmed that the 19-month-olds are named Strider and Azure.

In addition to the cover story by famed biographer Walter Isaacson, whose upcoming book about the Tesla CEO releases Sept. 12, the magazine also shared the first public photo of Elon, 52, and Shivon, 37, sitting on a couch holding the toddlers, with one wearing what appears to be a yellow flower hair clip.

The twins were born in November 2021, Business Insider reported in July 2022, citing court documents. At the time, Elon, who co-founded Neuralink, initially did not comment directly on the report of the babies' births. He did, however, tweet at the time, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

The father of 10 added, "Mark my words, they are sadly true."