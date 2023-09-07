Britney Spears Reveals How She Really Felt Dancing With a Snake During Her Iconic 2001 VMAs Performance

Watch : Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir Has a Release Date

Britney Spears was ready to dance off the VMAs stage to another time and place.

While commemorating the 22nd anniversary of her "I'm a Slave 4 U" performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards—which remains one of the most iconic moments in MTV history—Britney admitted that she was a bit nervous about her guest performer.

"One of my favorite performances was with an albino python," Spears said on Instagram Sept. 6 alongside a clip of the snake on her shoulders. "I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!!"

The Grammy winner went on to note that she talks more about this performance and other favorites in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, which is set for release Oct. 24.

Spears had reflected on her iconic performance with the snake in an exclusive E! News interview in 2016.

"It's insane!" she said. "Why did I do that?"

She also said she does not plan to do it again.

"Hell, no!" Spears said. "It's so dumb. No! Never!"