Britney Spears Reveals How She Really Felt Dancing With a Snake During Her Iconic 2001 VMAs Performance

Britney Spears was ready to dance off the VMAs stage to another time and place.
While commemorating the 22nd anniversary of her "I'm a Slave 4 U" performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards—which remains one of the most iconic moments in MTV history—Britney admitted that she was a bit nervous about her guest performer.
"One of my favorite performances was with an albino python," Spears said on Instagram Sept. 6 alongside a clip of the snake on her shoulders. "I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!!"
The Grammy winner went on to note that she talks more about this performance and other favorites in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, which is set for release Oct. 24.
Spears had reflected on her iconic performance with the snake in an exclusive E! News interview in 2016.
"It's insane!" she said. "Why did I do that?"
She also said she does not plan to do it again.
"Hell, no!" Spears said. "It's so dumb. No! Never!"
In 2021, the snake's handler, Michael Hano, told Yahoo! Entertainment that Spears' performance could have been "really risky" because the snake could have mistaken the singer for prey.
He also Today that contrary to popular belief, the reptile was actually an amelanistic Burmese python, not an albino one. He also recalled working with Spears before the ceremony to make her more comfortable with the snake.
"At one point, she said, 'He's not gonna bite me, right?'" he shared. "And my answer is always, and my agent hates me for this, 'Probably not.'"
He also remembered telling the singer, "You're freakin' Britney Spears, you know, if this thing bites you, I think my career is over."
But, as fans around the world witnessed that night, the performance went off without a hitch.
"She was very good," Hano told Today. "She was very focused and initially she was scared of the snake, but you could see that she was able to focus and kind of push yourself to be able to work with the thing and look comfortable doing it."
