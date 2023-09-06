See Bill Pullman Transform Into Alex Murdaugh for Lifetime's Murdaugh Murders

Watch : Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife and Son

Bill Pullman is pulling off his most chilling transformation to date.

The Sinner star will portray Alex Murdaugh—the South Carolina lawyer convicted of murdering his wife and son earlier this year—in the upcoming two-part film Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.

In a first-look photo, Pullman, clad in a polo shirt and gold watch, is seen grabbing the face of his onscreen son Paul Murdaugh (Curtis Tweedie), who appears distraught.

Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were found murdered in June 2021 near the dog kennels of their 1,800-acre Islandton, S.C., property. Alex—who also shared son Buster, 29, with Maggie—was charged with murder in connection with their deaths over a year later.

Though Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the charges, he was convicted on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on March 2, according to NBC News. The following day, he received consecutive life sentences. On Sept. 5, Murdaugh's lawyers filed a motion for a new trial on the grounds of alleged jury tampering, per NBC News.