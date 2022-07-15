Alex Murdaugh Denies Having "Anything to Do" With Murders of Wife and Son

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Alex Murdaugh is maintaining his innocence.

The South Carolina lawyer—whose wife Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot to death at the family's hunting lodge last summer—has denied any involvement in their killings in a statement issued by his legal team.

He was indicted on July 14 on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. But his attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin told E! News, "Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world."

"It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son," the statement continued. "But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them."

The attorneys added that they're "immediately filing a motion for a speedy trial," requesting the prosecution turn over evidence within 30 days and a trial against Murdaugh to begin within 60 days of its receipt.