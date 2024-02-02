Inside Shakira's Fierce New Chapter After Her Breakup With Gerard Piqué

Watch : Shakira Brings Her Sons as Her Dates to Premios Juventud

There's conscious uncoupling. And then there's what Shakira and Gerard Piqué did.

"You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt," she sang in the unassumingly titled "BZRP Music Session #53," her smash-hit, Latin Grammy-winning collab with Argentine DJ Bizarrap that dropped in January 2023. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

And one more (translated-from Spanish-to-English) salvo for the road: "I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you/ You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

(To which Casio replied that the brand was a very durable choice for all your timekeeping and calculator needs, thank you very much.)

But her fans sensed a shot had been fired—seemingly at Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, whom he promptly went Instagram-official with two weeks after the song came out.

And Shakira, who's enjoyed a platinum-selling career belting out rollicking songs about love, lust and heartbreak, didn't quibble with that assumption.