Shakira Seemingly Slams Ex Gerard Piqué and His Girlfriend in Fiery New Song

Shakira can't lie when it comes to her music.



In her latest single, "BZRP Music Session #53," a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, the singer seemingly shades her ex Gerard Piqué, whom she split from in June 2022.

"You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt," her lyrics translated to English read. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

In the upbeat track, Shakira also appears to take aim at Gerard's 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

"I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," she sings. "You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio."