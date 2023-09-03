Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant in Texas Wedding Ceremony

Kristin Chenoweth will now be dancing through life a married woman.
The Wicked and Glee star, 55, wed musician Josh Bryant, 41, in an intimate ceremony in Dallas Sept. 2. Per People, they exchanged vows in front of family and friends at a private residence.
The bride wore a strapless Pamela Roland gown with a sheer nude and pink overlay and floral embellishments, while the groom sported a light gray Men's Wearhouse suit from Michael Strahan's branded collection. A friend officiated the ceremony, while the couple's rescue dog Thunder served as their ring bearer, making her entrance to AC/DC's hit "Thunderstruck," People reported.
Kristin had announced her engagement to Josh in October 2021. He proposed to her with a three-stone halo-style ring on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City, Vogue reported.
"Guess you're stuck with me now, @joshbguitar," Kristin wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you and I'm never letting you go. A million times yes!!!"
The Oklahoma-born performer, who originated the role of Glinda in Broadway's Wicked, met Josh, a Nashville musician, in 2016 at her niece's wedding, where his country music band Backroad Anthem performed.
"We were both dating somebody else [at the time]," Chenoweth said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2020. "And my nephew got married a year later and he was playing again and so we re-met."
The two started dating in 2018. A year later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at PaleyLive LA's Evening With Kristin Chenoweth event in Beverly Hills.
"I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life," Kristin told People in comments posted Sept. 2. "I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, 'Why would I ever let this guy go?' I'm so blessed."