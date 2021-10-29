Kristin Chenoweth Is Engaged to Josh Bryant: See Her Diamond Ring

Watch : Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Get Personal About "Wicked"

Kristin Chenoweth is dancing through life these days as a bride-to-be!

The 53-year-old Wicked and Glee star is engaged to musician Josh Bryant, 39. Chenoweth shared the news on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 29, writing, "Guess you're stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I'm never letting you go. A million times yes!!!"

Bryant proposed to the actress and singer with a three-stone halo-style ring on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City on Wednesday night, Oct. 27, Vogue reported.

"My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me!" Bryant told the magazine. "Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

Chenoweth, who grew up in Oklahoma before moving to New York City to pursue a Broadway career, met Bryant, a Nashville musician, in 2016 at her niece's wedding, where Bryant's country music band, Backroad Anthem, performed.