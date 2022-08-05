Watching Kristin Chenoweth Step Into Her Glinda Gown 20 Years Later Will Make You Crack a Wicked Smile

Kristin Chenoweth shared a video of herself in her old Glinda the Good Witch costume. You’ll want to hear her epic tribute to the Wicked character.

Kristin Chenoweth is defying gravity and stepping right back into her old Wicked costume.

The Broadway star—who was part of the original cast of the show in 2003—shared a TikTok of herself transforming into her character Glinda the Good Witch. "When you get your Glinda gown 20 years later..." Kristin says in the video before delivering a seriously wicked high note.

She captioned the her Aug. 4 post, "#highnotes are back… this time for #glinda."

The new clip follows another post she shared last week of her in the iconic dress. Set to her song "Popular" from the musical, Kristin jokingly attempts to remove the gown from its glass display case.

After a few failed attempts, Kristin appeared to have successfully tapped into Glinda's special powers to get the gown on her body. "It finally worked," the 54-year-old says in the clip. "I do have magic."

Ahead of the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked directed by Jon M. Chu, Kristin has been sending an extra dose of love to the show she starred in 20 years ago. 

In November 2021, Universal Pictures confirmed that the movie based on the hit stage musical would star Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, originally played by actress Idina Menzel

"I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud," Kristin wrote in a congratulatory Instagram post to Ariana at the time. "From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande! The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side. I love you!!"

Her post also included an old screenshot of a tweet from Ariana in 2011 that read, "Loved seeing Wicked again...amazing production! Made me realize how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole."

