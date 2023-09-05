Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

This is an S.O.S.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken up after four years of marriage, with Joe filing divorce papers on Sept. 5 in Miami Dade County, Fla., according to online records viewed by E! News.
Joe stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," per the court documents obtained by Today.
The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones alum's split follows shortly after speculation emerged about their relationship status in early September. Though, at the time, Sophie's rep declined to comment on the actress' personal life when reached by E! News, while Joe's rep had no immediate comment.
News of their separation also comes after the two celebrated Joe's 34th birthday together in August. In honor of the special day, Sophie shared a selfie of the two posed in green striped PJs in the mirror of a walk-in closet. She captioned the Instagram Story post, "Happy birthday handsome."
That same month, the Dark Phoenix actress supported Joe as he and the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour with a concert at New York City's Yankee Stadium. At the time, Sophie even shared a sweet Instagram photo showing her kissing Joe's hand, captioning the post with Jonas Brothers lyrics, "long long New York nights."
The band, which includes Joe's brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, is set to continue touring on and off until June 2024.
Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, are parents to daughter Willa, 3, and another daughter, about 13 months, whose name has not been made public.
The former couple married in a small Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 after dating for two and a half years. The following month, they tied the knot again in a larger wedding in France in front of family and friends.
Throughout their relationship, Joe and Sophie kept many details about their romance private.
The reason? As the "Cake By the Ocean" singer explained to Mr. Porter in October, "I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."
Though he did acknowledge that his career naturally puts him in the spotlight.
"I come back to why I do this," he told the outlet. "I'm still so grateful to do this, so if being in the public eye comes with some of that drama and the eye rolling and if you have to swat some beef with a person you met once, then so be it."
"Besides, if it means I get to wake up and do this another day," Joe noted, "then it's all worth it."
As for Sophie, she's given rare insight into her and Joe's family over the years.
In May 2022, before welcoming the couple's second child, the actress even addressed their growing brood.
"It's what life is about for me–raising the next generation," she shared with Elle UK. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."
"We're so excited to be expanding the family," she noted. "It's the best blessing ever."
Look back at Joe and Sophie's red carpet date nights throughout the years below: