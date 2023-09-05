Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Watch : Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken up after four years of marriage, with Joe filing divorce papers on Sept. 5 in Miami Dade County, Fla., according to online records viewed by E! News.

Joe stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," per the court documents obtained by Today.

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones alum's split follows shortly after speculation emerged about their relationship status in early September. Though, at the time, Sophie's rep declined to comment on the actress' personal life when reached by E! News, while Joe's rep had no immediate comment.

News of their separation also comes after the two celebrated Joe's 34th birthday together in August. In honor of the special day, Sophie shared a selfie of the two posed in green striped PJs in the mirror of a walk-in closet. She captioned the Instagram Story post, "Happy birthday handsome."

That same month, the Dark Phoenix actress supported Joe as he and the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour with a concert at New York City's Yankee Stadium. At the time, Sophie even shared a sweet Instagram photo showing her kissing Joe's hand, captioning the post with Jonas Brothers lyrics, "long long New York nights."