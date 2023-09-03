Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Concert

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Greet Beyonce at U.K. "Lion King" Premiere

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry got into formation this weekend with a family night out to remember.

On Sept. 1, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, plus her mom Doria Ragland, attended Beyoncé's first of three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The three were photographed watching the show, part of the pop icon's Renaissance World Tour, from a luxury suite.

As seen in photos posted on social media, The former Suits actress wore a white tank top and a silver sequin tube skirt by SPRWMN, paired with silver Aquazzura Celeste sandals. Doria sported a high-neck silver halter top and white pants. Harry was dressed in a gray blazer, matching top and white pants.

In August, Beyoncé wrote on her website, "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22! We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy/ Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!"