Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Concert

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry got into formation this weekend with a family night out to remember.
On Sept. 1, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, plus her mom Doria Ragland, attended Beyoncé's first of three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The three were photographed watching the show, part of the pop icon's Renaissance World Tour, from a luxury suite.
As seen in photos posted on social media, The former Suits actress wore a white tank top and a silver sequin tube skirt by SPRWMN, paired with silver Aquazzura Celeste sandals. Doria sported a high-neck silver halter top and white pants. Harry was dressed in a gray blazer, matching top and white pants.
In August, Beyoncé wrote on her website, "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22! We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy/ Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!"
The sighting of Meghan and Harry marked a rare public appearance for the couple, who have largely kept out of the spotlight since moving to her native California in 2020 following their royal exit. And this also marked the second major concert she's been spotted at. The duchess attended one of Taylor Swift's Eras tour shows at SoFi Stadium with a friend last month while Harry was on a business trip to Tokyo.
The former senior royals share a special connection with Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z. At the Brit Awards in 2019, the music power couple accepted the honor for Best International Group by video message and recreated a scene from their "APES--T" music video, only instead of posing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, a different portrait is show, depicting Meghan wearing a tiara.
Later that year, Beyoncé and Jay-Z met Meghan in person, joining her and Harry at the London premiere of The Lion King live-action remake. According to multiple reports, as the women began to embrace, the pop queen appeared to tell the duchess, "My princess."
On last year's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the duchess said that after her and her husband's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in 2021, Beyoncé texted her to say she was "just checking in."
"She said she wants me to feel safe and protected," continued Meghan, who had in the interview accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism and also opened up about feeling suicidal before the couple's exit from the monarchy. "She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."
Beyoncé began her Renaissance World Tour this past May. She is set to perform at SoFi Stadium Sept. 2 and Sept. 4 before heading to Seattle later this month.
