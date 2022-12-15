Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle React After Receiving Text From Beyoncé

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's response to hearing from Beyoncé? Flawless.
As seen in part two of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple was more than ecstatic after Meghan received a text from the Grammy winner, with the Duke of Sussex audibly gasping and jokingly saying, "Shut up." As Meghan noted, the singer texted to say she was "just checking in" after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on TV.
The "casual" reach out notably tickled the couple, with Meghan remarking that she "still can't believe she knows who I am."
"She said she wants me to feel safe and protected," Meghan—who along with Harry, announced she would step back from royal duties in 2020—continued. "She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed." To which Harry simply added, "That's well said."
Beyoncé's support of the Duchess of the Sussex stretches back almost four years, with the "Flawless" artist paying homage to Meghan as early as February 2019.
In a video acceptance speech for a Brit Award that year, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z stood in front of a framed portrait of Meghan, with their song, "Apes--t" playing in the background. (As a refresher, the move was a callback to their video for the song, in which the pair were seen standing in front of the infamous Mona Lisa painting instead).
"In honor of Black History Month," the singer wrote, in part, alongside her Instagram post, "we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas." Referring to the couple's son, Archie Harrison, now 3, she added, "Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."
Two years later, Beyoncé also voiced her support of the Suits alum in the wake of her and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah, conducted shortly after their move to America.
"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership," the performer wrote alongside a photo of her and Meghan shared to her website. "We are all strengthened by you."