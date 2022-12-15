Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle React After Receiving Text From Beyoncé

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Deny "Untrue Narrative"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's response to hearing from Beyoncé? Flawless.

As seen in part two of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple was more than ecstatic after Meghan received a text from the Grammy winner, with the Duke of Sussex audibly gasping and jokingly saying, "Shut up." As Meghan noted, the singer texted to say she was "just checking in" after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on TV.

The "casual" reach out notably tickled the couple, with Meghan remarking that she "still can't believe she knows who I am."

"She said she wants me to feel safe and protected," Meghan—who along with Harry, announced she would step back from royal duties in 2020—continued. "She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed." To which Harry simply added, "That's well said."

Beyoncé's support of the Duchess of the Sussex stretches back almost four years, with the "Flawless" artist paying homage to Meghan as early as February 2019.