TikToker Levi Jed Murphy Unveils Face Results After Getting 5 Plastic Surgery Procedures at Once

Levi Jed Murphy is happily showing off his new look.
Six weeks after the social media star underwent five plastic surgery procedures at once, Levi shared a before-and-after photo showing his face before he had any surgeries and after his latest transformation healed.
"Surgery update: 1 month post op. my swelling has basically completely gone and my scars are fading," the 27-year-old began his Aug. 14 post, which featured images of his face from different angles. "It's already a massive improvement compared to my previous scaring."
Of the before and after image, he wrote, "The last swipe is when i was obsessed with botched fillers, and it's unbelievably embarrassing to look back at but we live n learn girlies."
Though not the first time he's undergone plastic surgery, the TikToker detailed the five simultaneous procedures he underwent during this most recent surgery on July 14.
Levi had a full face-lift (which can reduce sagging and help smooth skin), a deep temporal brow lift (which raises the outside of the brows), buccal fat removal (which removes fat from the area between the cheekbones and jaw bones), scar revision (which helps improve the appearance of past scars) and liposuction on his chin.
In the weeks following his procedures, Levi was sure to give his followers frequent updates on his recovery, including sharing images of his face, which remained swollen and bruised for a period of time.
In fact, the YouTuber also took a moment to crack a joke when a user asked if he'd ever had plastic surgery.
While lying in his hospital bed, face swollen and head wrapped in a bandage, he posted a July 16 video saying, "'Have you ever had plastic surgery?' Um no, I just have a good skincare routine."
Over the years, Levi has had two nose jobs, three lip lifts, three temporal brow lifts, a full face lift, a canthoplasty and a blepharoplasty (which are both eyelid procedures), in addition to having his ears pinned, getting liposuction on his neck and getting buccal fat removal.
And Levi isn't the only social media star to be candid about their plastic surgery procedures. Fellow TikToker Alix Earle has frequently spoken about her January 2022 breast augmentation.
"From the start, I decided I was going to be open with this, especially on social media," the University of Miami grad said in a video a year after the procedure. "If you're paying to get something done, wouldn't you want people to notice? Like, I paid all that money for a surgery and no one noticed anything different about me, I'd be pissed."
She added, "This is also not me convincing anyone to get a boob job. You should love yourself. But if there is something you want to do for yourself, then do it. Don't care about what other people think."
To see more celebrities who have been open about going under the knife, keep reading.