Allow This Photo of Daniel Radcliffe In His Underwear to Put a Spell On You

Accio abs.

Daniel Radcliffe showed off his ripped physique in the series finale of Miracle Workers, during which his character Sid, a warrior in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, strips down to his tighty-whities during battle.

During the scene in question, Sid ends up going "feral" during the fight—one where the Harry Potter star himself rips apart robots with his hands. But along with sporting only his underwear and leather gloves Daniel's six-pack was also in full view.

As for his secret weapon in appearing fit on the anthology comedy? None other than his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke.

"Since I started dating her, I put on a little more muscle," he told E! News in 2016. "We can't go shopping or eat an ice cream without being captured by paparazzi. It's not that we work out a lot, but when we do it, we always get photographed."

In fact, stepping up his gym game opened up some new possibilities for the actor—even if he was under the impression they'd be short-lived.