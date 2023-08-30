Allow This Photo of Daniel Radcliffe In His Underwear to Put a Spell On You

Accio abs.
Daniel Radcliffe showed off his ripped physique in the series finale of Miracle Workers, during which his character Sid, a warrior in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, strips down to his tighty-whities during battle.
During the scene in question, Sid ends up going "feral" during the fight—one where the Harry Potter star himself rips apart robots with his hands. But along with sporting only his underwear and leather gloves Daniel's six-pack was also in full view.
As for his secret weapon in appearing fit on the anthology comedy? None other than his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke.
"Since I started dating her, I put on a little more muscle," he told E! News in 2016. "We can't go shopping or eat an ice cream without being captured by paparazzi. It's not that we work out a lot, but when we do it, we always get photographed."
In fact, stepping up his gym game opened up some new possibilities for the actor—even if he was under the impression they'd be short-lived.
"I've been going to the gym a lot," he noted to E! of posing for Vanity Fair Italia that same year. "I'll probably never look this good again—like why not?"
But as seen in the Aug. 29 finale of the TBS series, Daniel was far from right. In fact, the Guns Akimbo actor has proven he still makes time for the gym, despite a busy personal life which includes welcoming his first baby with Erin, 38, in April.
The new family of three was photographed for the time in New York City on April 24 while going for a stroll. In the snaps, Daniel, 34, can be seen pushing a stroller alongside his partner of over 10 years.
Two months later, Daniel coyly revealed that they had welcomed a baby boy.
"It's great," he told Entertainment Tonight July 3. "It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing—it's a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."