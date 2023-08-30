Fergie Gives Rare Look at Her and Josh Duhamel’s Look-Alike Son Axl on 10th Birthday

There's some fergalicious festivities happening in Fergie's family.
The Black Eyed Peas alum marked her son Axl Jack Duhamel's 10th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram, featuring rare photos of Axl over the years.
"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," Fergie captioned her post Aug. 29. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."
Fergie's Instagram carousel featured snapshots of making funny faces to the camera, posing in a Batman costume and wearing soccer jerseys. And she's not the only person celebrating Axl hitting double digits.
Josh Duhamel, Fergie's ex-husband, also rang in his son's big day with a tribute all the way from Minnesota, where he's currently a camp counselor at CBS' Buddy Games.
"So my son turns 10 today, Aug. 29," Josh said in a clip from a local Minnesota broadcast station, which he posted on his Instagram. "He's not with me, obviously. He's back in California. So I'd really appreciate if everybody could sing him happy birthday."
After leading the crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday," Josh added, "I love you buddy."
Josh and Fergie have remained on good terms following their 2017 split, with the Transformers actor detailing the importance of peaceful co-parenting to E! News in March.
"I would say to anybody who's going through it, do whatever you can to keep it simple, because the only ones you're hurting are the kids," he said. "It's really important that they see two people who, even if not together anymore, can still work together and be good parents."
Josh, who tied the knot with Audra Mari in 2022, added, "Just make sure that no matter what, even if you have differences, you don't have to air it out in front of the kids."
