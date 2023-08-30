Fergie Gives Rare Look at Her and Josh Duhamel’s Look-Alike Son Axl on 10th Birthday

Fergie penned a sweet tribute accompanied with new photos in honor of her son Axl's 10th birthday. Her ex-husband Josh Duhamel also gave a shoutout to his son on Instagram, adding, "Love you kid."

There's some fergalicious festivities happening in Fergie's family.

The Black Eyed Peas alum marked her son Axl Jack Duhamel's 10th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram, featuring rare photos of Axl over the years.

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," Fergie captioned her post Aug. 29. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."

Fergie's Instagram carousel featured snapshots of making funny faces to the camera, posing in a Batman costume and wearing soccer jerseys. And she's not the only person celebrating Axl hitting double digits.

Josh Duhamel, Fergie's ex-husband, also rang in his son's big day with a tribute all the way from Minnesota, where he's currently a camp counselor at CBS' Buddy Games.

"So my son turns 10 today, Aug. 29," Josh said in a clip from a local Minnesota broadcast station, which he posted on his Instagram. "He's not with me, obviously. He's back in California. So I'd really appreciate if everybody could sing him happy birthday."

After leading the crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday," Josh added, "I love you buddy."

Josh and Fergie have remained on good terms following their 2017 split, with the Transformers actor detailing the importance of peaceful co-parenting to E! News in March.

Instagram

"I would say to anybody who's going through it, do whatever you can to keep it simple, because the only ones you're hurting are the kids," he said. "It's really important that they see two people who, even if not together anymore, can still work together and be good parents."

Josh, who tied the knot with Audra Mari in 2022, added, "Just make sure that no matter what, even if you have differences, you don't have to air it out in front of the kids."

Keep reading for a further look into Fergie and Josh's family life with Axl.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc
Family Photo

Fergie and Josh Duhamel snapped a photo with son Axl Jack Duhamel while attending a Pandora Summer Crush event in Los Angeles in 2016.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Axl joined mom Fergie—born Stacy Ann Ferguson—for another public outing in 2017, stepping out at a SiriusXM Studios event in New York.

Instagram
Ahoy!

Fergie and Axl snapped a selfie at a pirate party when he was 4 years old.

Instagram
Cheesin'

Josh wished his son a happy 6th birthday in 2019, writing, "Never a dull moment with this kid. Happy Birthday, Axl Jack!"

Instagram
Adventure Awaits

The All My Children actor added an outdoorsy photo to the birthday tribute, showing the pair making a splash during a lake trip.

Instagram
Three Generations

Axl bonded with his grandfather Jon Patrick Ferguson in July 2020, when Fergie wrote, "Happy 73rd birthday dad!! We love you so much."

 

Instagram
Out of This World

"Happy 7th Birthday #AxlJack," the musician wrote in 2020. "You are my world."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Her birthday post to her son also unveiled a sweet snap of him flashing a smile during a boat outing. 

Instagram
Twinning

"I am so grateful to be your mommy Axl Jack," the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer captioned this photo of their Burberry matching moment in May 2023.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Fergie marked Axl's 10th birthday in August 2023 with a series of photos of her boy, including this silly shot.

Instagram
Just Vibes

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," she wrote in her birthday tribute. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."

Instagram
The Whole Team

Axl is also a big sports fan, as seen in photos with friends sporting Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey.

Instagram
Funny Faces

Proving to be a big soccer lover, Axl repped a Manchester United jersey in another shot.

