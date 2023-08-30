Fergie Gives Rare Look at Her and Josh Duhamel’s Look-Alike Son Axl on 10th Birthday

Watch : Fergie Congratulates Ex Josh Duhamel on New Engagement

There's some fergalicious festivities happening in Fergie's family.

The Black Eyed Peas alum marked her son Axl Jack Duhamel's 10th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram, featuring rare photos of Axl over the years.

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," Fergie captioned her post Aug. 29. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."

Fergie's Instagram carousel featured snapshots of making funny faces to the camera, posing in a Batman costume and wearing soccer jerseys. And she's not the only person celebrating Axl hitting double digits.

Josh Duhamel, Fergie's ex-husband, also rang in his son's big day with a tribute all the way from Minnesota, where he's currently a camp counselor at CBS' Buddy Games.

"So my son turns 10 today, Aug. 29," Josh said in a clip from a local Minnesota broadcast station, which he posted on his Instagram. "He's not with me, obviously. He's back in California. So I'd really appreciate if everybody could sing him happy birthday."