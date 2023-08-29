Chlöe and Halle Bailey Share When They Feel Most Confident and Some Tips for a Viral Fashion Moment

We interviewed Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Chlöe and Halle are paid spokespeople for PINK. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you are looking for some fashion inspiration, Chlöe and Halle Bailey always come through with head-turning looks whether they're dressing up or chilling out. The sisters collaborated with PINK for a collection full of versatile pieces that work for hitting the gym, hitting the town, and everything in between. It just depends on how you style them.

Chlöe told E!, "What I love most right now is that I can literally walk into the store and see our collection. That's my favorite thing about shopping at PINK." Halle reflected, "It was wonderful for us to be able to collaborate and do this together. Our styles are very different, but the mix can appeal to a lot of women. There are a lot of options for people to choose something they love."

In an exclusive interview, Chlöe and Halle dished on the pieces in their collection, shared styling tips, and shared the moments when they feel like their most confident selves.