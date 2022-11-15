Chloe and Halle Bailey Just Launched Their PINK Holiday Gift Guide & It Has Cute, Cozy Looks for Everyone

We interviewed Chloe x Halle because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For Chloe and Halle Bailey, the holidays are about embracing the simple things in life. While the sister duo takes on independent projects like music and movie releases, the two agree that the holidays are a time for winding down with your loved ones.

"My favorite part is celebrating the holidays is just spending time with family and friends— the people that make you the happiest," Halle shares. "And, just kind of slowing down. It gives us all a chance to breathe and not work, and to press pause on everything."

In order to truly relax during the holiday season, you're going to need some loungewear to do it in. Luckily, Chloe and Halle have teamed up with PINK to curate a holiday gift guide that features the comfiest and coziest pieces from sweatpants, pajama sets, velour undergarments and more. The collection, as defined by Halle, prioritizes "comfort [and] coziness" for the holidays, while being "sexy and classy."

"We just picked the stuff that we gravitated towards the most," the Grammy-nominated sisters share. "Whatever fits our body the best, but keeps it cute and presentable."

The pieces are not only perfect loungewear additions to your closet, but they also make comfy and trendy gifts for anyone on your list. When it comes to gift-giving, Chloe emphasizes that "it's never about breaking the bank."

"It doesn't have to be so expensive," Chloe continues. "As long as it reminds you about them or a special moment or memory you have, those kinds of things will even go further sometimes than the more costly gift."

With that, Chloe and Halle shared some of their favorite pieces to wear and gift from the collection. Read on to shop their must-have picks!