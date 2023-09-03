The Heartbreaking Reason TLC's Whitney Way Thore Doesn't Think She'll Have Kids

Watch : Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B & More Celebrity Moms GUSH Over Their Kids

Two years ago, Whitney Way Thore put her plans for the future on ice.

She had some anxiety "thinking to myself that my opportunity to have children could just be taken away from me," she explained to E! News at the time. And she thought that freezing her eggs might relieve some of the pressure. "I've got to remember that life has a time line all of its own," she noted, "so I'm kind of open to anything."

Including, she recently revealed, the possibility that parenting won't be a part of her fabulous life.

"I was just crying about this yesterday," the single star confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News Aug. 23. "My goal would have always been to have a child with a partner. Single motherhood is probably not something that I'm interested in."

And with dating currently going, in a word, "horribly," the 39-year-old has begun to let go of her dream of that nuclear family.