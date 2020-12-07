Whitney Way Thore Tearfully Reflects on Her Dating Experiences in Big Fat Fabulous Life Sneak Peek

Related : Exclusive: "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" Sneak Peek

In the midst of a revelation about her fiancé, Whitney Way Thore is contemplating whether she will ever find a man "who can just feel lucky to have me."

In an exclusive clip from this week's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, airing on Tuesday, Dec. 8, fans see the 36-year-old reality star in the midst of a tearful, candid chat with her best friend, Buddy Bell, about the harsh realities of her dating experiences.

"When people judge me for being who I am, if you're a man who also is with me, you're being judged as well," she tells Buddy. "I just want to be a normal person where some man who likes me feels lucky to have me and happy to be with me and doesn't have to deal with people wondering what the f--k is wrong with him and that will never happen if I'm the way that I am."

Elaborating further in a confessional, the star emotionally shares with viewers, "It's not lost on me that every man I've ever been with, I'm not what they usually like or they've never liked a fat woman or they've never found fat women attractive or whatever and, for some reason, they make an exception for me and then it's like, I feel like maybe they realize that it's not enough or it's too much. Even just being in public with me, you know, is not easy."