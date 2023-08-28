Selena Gomez Reveals She Broke Her Hand

Watch : Selena Gomez Announces New Music, Teases Next Album

Selena Gomez is on the mend.

Amid the release of her new song "Single Soon," the "Wolves" singer recently shared she underwent a medical procedure after injuring her hand.

"Broke my hand and had surgery," Selena commented underneath a fan's post on Aug. 26. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."

Selena—who shared her lupus diagnosis in 2014—didn't give further details of the injury.

Despite the incident, she has indeed been celebrating "Single Soon" on social media—marking her return to music nearly a year after releasing track "My Mind & Me" from her documentary of the same name.

"Thank you guys for all the love on 'Single Soon'!!!" the actress captioned a black-and-white image of herself dancing. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to!"