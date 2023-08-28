Selena Gomez Reveals She Broke Her Hand

Selena Gomez shared she broke her hand amid the release of her new song "Single Soon," adding that she doesn't "care about selling anything."

Selena Gomez is on the mend.

Amid the release of her new song "Single Soon," the "Wolves" singer recently shared she underwent a medical procedure after injuring her hand.

"Broke my hand and had surgery," Selena commented underneath a fan's post on Aug. 26. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."

Selena—who shared her lupus diagnosis in 2014—didn't give further details of the injury.

Despite the incident, she has indeed been celebrating "Single Soon" on social media—marking her return to music nearly a year after releasing track "My Mind & Me" from her documentary of the same name.

"Thank you guys for all the love on 'Single Soon'!!!" the actress captioned a black-and-white image of herself dancing. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to!"

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

The 31-year-old first teased the song on Aug. 17, noting that it's just a taste of what's to come ahead of her upcoming album.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," she wrote alongside multi-colored photos of herself in the back of a car. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."

Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Produced by Selena's previous collaborators benny blanco and Cashmere Cat, "Single Soon" starts with a voicemail from her 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. "Hi!" she says. "I love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all."

And many members of Selena's inner circle can't get enough of the track, including Taylor Swift.

"When ur bestie is the bestest," Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 26. "Will be dancing to this forever methinks."

Keep reading to see some of Selena and Taylor's cutest BFF moments throughout the years.

Instagram / Taylor Swift
Fourth of July 2023

The two celebrate Independence Day together with friends at Taylor's party.

Instagram / Taylor Swift
Independence Day Selfie

The two pose for a pic at Taylor's 2023 party.

Instagram / Selena Gomez
Selena Turns 30

Selena celebrates her 30th birthday with friends, including Taylor, 32.

Instagram / Selena Gomez
Selena's 30th Birthday

Selena writes on her Instagram, "30, nerdy and worthy."

Instagram
Selfie Sisters

"I'm grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you," wrote the "Hands to Myself" singer in a sweet Instagram pic posted the day after their reputation show.

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
reputation Duet

Reuniting onstage for the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's Rose Bowl concert, the longtime besties serenade the crowd with Gomez's hit "Hands to Myself."

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
Sharing the Stage

The two share a sweet moment onstage at Taylor's reputation tour concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. in May 2018.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
Grammys Dates

The two arrive at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
So Many Hugs!

The two hug at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Power of Three

During the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the iconic pair pose with "Starlight" singer Serayah.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Hugs!

The two embrace during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
iHeartRadio BFFs

The "Bad Liar" singer gives her bestie a tight hug backstage of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards. That night, Swift won four awards—Female Artist, Tour, Meme-able Moment and Album—and Gomez won TripleThreat.

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS
1989 Tour Fun

The two perform onstage during Swift's 1989 tour show in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2015.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
VMAs Dates

The two appear at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Instagram
Camila's Girl Group

"Happy birthday my nugget. #girlsnighttothefullest," writes the "Wolves" singer on Instagram for Cabello's special day.

Instagram
Birthday Bash

In celebration of Camila Cabello's 18th birthday in 2015, the "Havana" singer surrounds herself with famous friends, including the "Delicate" pop star, the "Back to You" singer, Jaime KingHailee SteinfeldSarah HylandJoey KingHayley Williams and the Haim sisters.

Christopher Polk/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP
More AMAs Love

The two hang out at the 2014 American Music Awards.

Twitter
Mermaid Style

They know they both got it.

Instagram
Met Gala Besties

The two hang out at the 2014 Met Gala, as seen in this Instagram video.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic
Back in the Day...

The besties join Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Instagram
Out of the Woods

Are they out of the woods yet? In a funny Instagram post, the besties pose in major greenery and joke about Swift's 2016 hit.

Kevin Winter/AMA2011/Getty Images for AMA
Goofy Gals

At the 2011 American Music Awards, the star besties have some fun and make their 3-D glasses and neon sticks look glamorous.

Christopher Polk/AMA2011
AMAs Love

The two hang out at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Todd Williamson/WireImage
Cinderella Story

The two look adorable at the premiere of Another Cinderella Story in 2008.

