Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message on What No Longer Bothers Her

It looks like Khloe Kardashian is done keeping up with negativity.
The Kardashians star posted a few words of wisdom about finding peace and happiness on her Instagram Stories Aug. 26.
"'You're going to be happy,' said life," read one of the quotes Khloe shared. "'But first I'll make you strong.'"
Meanwhile, a second posting read, "Unpopular opinion: I think social media as absolutely destroyed our generations ability to be truly happy. We're always seeing someone else who we think has it better than us and it causes us to think that what we have isn't good enough."
The Good American co-founder completed the series of encouraging words with a graphic that read, "When it doesn't bother you like it used to, that's peace."
Though Khloe—who often turns to inspirational quotes during difficult chapters in her life—did not explain the reasoning behind her latest posts, they came on the same day the 39-year-old posted several adorable photos of herself with daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. She captioned the family selfies, "Mommy's cubs."
Indeed, Khloe experienced her fair share of ups and downs before finding joy with her two kids. As she previously said on the second season of The Kardashians, she found out that Tristan was involved in a paternity lawsuit—which sought for child-rearing costs for Maralee Nichols' now-20-month-old son Theo—just shortly after a surrogate had completed an embryo transfer for her and the NBA star's second baby.
"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," Khloe told the cameras. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"
In January 2022, Tristan publicly apologized to Khloe after a paternity test proved that he is, in fact, Theo's father. "Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
The Los Angeles Lakers player added at the time, "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
And while Khloe has forgiven Tristan—and even allowed the 32-year-old to move in with her following the unexpected death of his mom earlier this year—she noted on the third and most recent season of her Hulu reality show that it doesn't mean she will "forget what he's done."
"I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s--t go," Khloe explained. "I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls--t."