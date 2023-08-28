Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message on What No Longer Bothers Her

Watch : Khloe Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Body Shamers

It looks like Khloe Kardashian is done keeping up with negativity.

The Kardashians star posted a few words of wisdom about finding peace and happiness on her Instagram Stories Aug. 26.

"'You're going to be happy,' said life," read one of the quotes Khloe shared. "'But first I'll make you strong.'"

Meanwhile, a second posting read, "Unpopular opinion: I think social media as absolutely destroyed our generations ability to be truly happy. We're always seeing someone else who we think has it better than us and it causes us to think that what we have isn't good enough."

The Good American co-founder completed the series of encouraging words with a graphic that read, "When it doesn't bother you like it used to, that's peace."

Though Khloe—who often turns to inspirational quotes during difficult chapters in her life—did not explain the reasoning behind her latest posts, they came on the same day the 39-year-old posted several adorable photos of herself with daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. She captioned the family selfies, "Mommy's cubs."