Why Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Is Not Returning for Season 32

Watch : Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Welcomes Baby No. 2!

Witney Carson is hanging up her dancing shoes—at least for now.

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced she will not be returning for season 32.

"This was not a decision that we took lightly at all," Witney, who is married to Carson McAllister, said in an Aug. 27 TikTok. "We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while. But we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season. And as much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it."

Instead of two-stepping into the ballroom, they'll be keeping their focus on their sons Kevin Leo Mcallister (a.k.a. Leo), 2, and Jet Carson McAllister, 3 months—as well as settling into their new Florida home.

"You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just felt like moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us," Witney continued. "Leo's at an age where he needs consistency and dependability and he hasn't had that ever since he's been born. So we're just really trying to give him that now. I also feel like I'm not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for."