Why Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Is Not Returning for Season 32

Witney Carson is hanging up her dancing shoes—at least for now.
The Dancing With the Stars pro announced she will not be returning for season 32.
"This was not a decision that we took lightly at all," Witney, who is married to Carson McAllister, said in an Aug. 27 TikTok. "We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while. But we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season. And as much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it."
Instead of two-stepping into the ballroom, they'll be keeping their focus on their sons Kevin Leo Mcallister (a.k.a. Leo), 2, and Jet Carson McAllister, 3 months—as well as settling into their new Florida home.
"You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just felt like moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us," Witney continued. "Leo's at an age where he needs consistency and dependability and he hasn't had that ever since he's been born. So we're just really trying to give him that now. I also feel like I'm not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for."
However, she'll still cheer the Dancing With the Stars cast on from afar.
"I love dance," Witney—who won season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro and finished in third place with Wayne Brady last season—added. "That is my passion. And so, this was definitely a hard decision. But I will be rooting for everybody on the show. I cannot wait to watch."
And one day make her return.
"I definitely think this is just a break," she concluded. "I hope it's not a goodbye. But for now, we will be their no. 1 cheerleader watching. Love you guys!"
As for who will be vying for the mirrorball trophy next season? DWTS previously announced that Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson will be competing on the show. The rest of the celebrities and pros will be revealed Sept. 13.
Dancing With the Stars—co-hosted by Alfonso and Julianne Hough—returns to ABC and Disney+ this fall.