Kathy Griffin's Lip Tattoo Procedure Is a Transformation You Need to See to Believe

Kathy Griffin's lips aren't sealed when it comes to her latest beauty treatment.
The legendary comedian recently shared insight into the dramatic transformation she underwent after she tattooed her lips last month. The cosmetic procedure, mostly known as lip blushing, is a semi-permanent tattoo that helps enhance the color and shape of your lips, giving the illusion they are fuller and more plump, per the Cleveland Clinic.
From having an extremely swollen pout to ultimately loving the results, Kathy didn't keep a tight lip on the process.
"I'm f--ked," Kathy told her friend and fellow actress Kristen Johnston in an Aug. 25 YouTube video, seemingly referencing her appearance after the procedure. "Look at me."
Kristen replied, "What did you do?"
Additionally, Kathy received a similar reaction from her husband, music executive Randy Bick, when she first got home following the procedure.
"I'm back from getting my lips tattooed," the 62-year-old shared, to which her husband jolted from his office chair, saying, "S--t!...I'm sorry."
Initially, Kathy's lips, which had swelled up, looked like they were filled in with a vibrant coral red ink.
"I didn't know it would be that bad," Kathy told People about the swelling. "I could not stop laughing even though it was painful to laugh for about four days."
However, in less than a week, she showcased her semi-healed pout, which appeared slightly more plump and shaded in a soft pink finish. But before she can get to her desired color and shape, she has to go back for follow-up appointment.
"They did 90 percent in the first visit," she explained to the outlet, "and I have one final tuneup in a few weeks."
