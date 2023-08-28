Irina Shayk Vacations With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance Rumors

Watch : Tom Brady & Supermodel Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper appear to be getting a kick out of their latest getaway.

The model—who is mom to 6-year-old daughter Lea with the Silver Linings Playbook star—shared proof that she's living her best life while on vacation.

In a series to photos posted to Instagram Aug. 27, Irina was seen soaking up the sun while topless, posing on a rocky terrain as she covered her chest with her arm. In the sultry snaps, the 37-year-old wore a black bikini bottom and black sweater tied around her waist, completing her look with white athletic socks and sneakers.

But she's not the only one enjoying the last days of summer, as she also shared a black-and-white photo of the Hangover actor laying in a kayak on the water to her Instagram Stories.

The friendly exes' sunny getaway comes months after Irina and NFL star Tom Brady sparked romance rumors.

Not only did they both attend Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding in Sardina in June, but they were also spotted taking a drive around Los Angeles together in the athlete's Rolls-Royce just one month later.