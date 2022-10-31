Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite for Stylish NYC Outing

Put this portrait in a frame.
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper both attended an event for the clothing brand Self-Portrait at the restaurant and bar The Flower Shop in New York on Oct. 29. During the evening, the former couple posed for a photo with the company's founder Han Chong, with whom Shayk co-hosted the event, and British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.
While Shayk and Cooper broke up in 2019 after four years of dating, they've remained on good terms. Need proof? Back in August, the model—who shares daughter Lea, 5, with the actor—posted pictures from their family beach vacation. And while the sweet snaps may have led some fans to speculate about a rekindled romance, a source told E! News at the time that Shayk and Cooper aren't back together.
"They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter," the insider said. "They do things as a family, and it's going well."
In fact, Shayk and Cooper have been spotted supporting each other in their careers and hanging out together several times over the years. And when it comes to their co-parenting playbook, it centers on putting Lea first, with a source telling E! News in 2020 that they "have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her."
"They also come together as a family and do things when they can," the insider added. "They communicate a lot and are good friends."
In a 2021 interview with ELLE, Shayk called the Silver Linings Playbook star "the most amazing dad," but admitted she's not a huge fan of the term co-parenting.
"I never understood the term co-parenting," she explained. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."
However, she didn't say too much more about Cooper, who sparked romance rumors with Huma Abedin over the summer (though neither has publicly commented on the speculation).
"My past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private," Shayk shared. "It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away."
And when it comes to her life, Shayk focuses on what she knows to be true versus any outside noise. "I don't read what is out there," she added. "Honestly, I'm too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they're doing their job. I'm concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise."