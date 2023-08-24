TikToker Alix Earle Addresses Nose Job Speculation

Watch : Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Are Not "Exclusive"

Alix Earle isn't letting people pick on her nose.

The TikToker recently shut down speculation about her appearance, setting that record straight that she did not go under the knife for a new nose—even though she can hardly believe it herself.

In an Aug. 23 TikTok video, Alix is sitting in her car, as she tells followers, "I genuinely think that I got a nose job in my sleep," before pulling up a picture of her younger self.

"Look at my nose," the 22-year-old says as she points to the photo. "Like granted I didn't know how to use nose contour at the time. But it's crazy how much your nose grows into your face."

And this isn't the first time Alix has dealt with people questioning if her nose was brand new: Just take her former flames, for example.

"I've literally had boyfriends before and I've shown them young photos of me like going through puberty," she continued. "And they're like, 'I literally don't believe you.'"

She added, "They ask my parents like, 'Did she have a nose job?"