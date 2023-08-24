TikToker Alix Earle Addresses Nose Job Speculation

Alix Earle isn't letting people pick on her nose.
The TikToker recently shut down speculation about her appearance, setting that record straight that she did not go under the knife for a new nose—even though she can hardly believe it herself.
In an Aug. 23 TikTok video, Alix is sitting in her car, as she tells followers, "I genuinely think that I got a nose job in my sleep," before pulling up a picture of her younger self.
"Look at my nose," the 22-year-old says as she points to the photo. "Like granted I didn't know how to use nose contour at the time. But it's crazy how much your nose grows into your face."
And this isn't the first time Alix has dealt with people questioning if her nose was brand new: Just take her former flames, for example.
"I've literally had boyfriends before and I've shown them young photos of me like going through puberty," she continued. "And they're like, 'I literally don't believe you.'"
She added, "They ask my parents like, 'Did she have a nose job?"
Alix, who got a boob job last year, captioned the clip, "Theres more photos i have to dig up for u guys."
And the influencer even took to the comments to offer up some more reasons that her face has evolved over time, responding to one fan, "Lip filler changed my face so much too."
Meanwhile, another user attributed it to an acne medication Alix was on, commenting, "My nose shrunk because of accutane!" Alix noted, "People always say this."
Alix has no issues clicking upload and post when it comes to videos about her cosmetic procedures, even bringing followers along when she received lip injection and botox as well as sharing her journey with acne.
@alixearle
Theres more photos i have to dig up for u guys? original sound - alix earle
Earlier this year, Alix took to TikTok to reminisce on her decision to undergo a breast augmentation in January 2022.
"From the start, I decided I was going to be open with this, especially on social media," the University of Miami grad said. "If you're paying to get something done, wouldn't you want people to notice? Like, I paid all that money for a surgery and no one noticed anything different about me, I'd be pissed."
As Alix put it, "This is also not me convincing anyone to get a boob job. You should love yourself. But if there is something you want to do for yourself, then do it. Don't care about what other people think."
And to see more stars who have been candid about going under the knife, scroll on down…