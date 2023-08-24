TikToker Alix Earle Addresses Nose Job Speculation

Influencer Alix Earle made it clear that she hasn't gone under the knife, but instead said her nose has changed with age and she has the pictures to prove it.

By Alexandra Bellusci Aug 24, 2023 11:35 PMTags
CelebritiesPlastic SurgeryInfluencerTikTokAlix Earle
Watch: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Are Not "Exclusive"

Alix Earle isn't letting people pick on her nose.

The TikToker recently shut down speculation about her appearance, setting that record straight that she did not go under the knife for a new nose—even though she can hardly believe it herself.

In an Aug. 23 TikTok video, Alix is sitting in her car, as she tells followers, "I genuinely think that I got a nose job in my sleep," before pulling up a picture of her younger self.

"Look at my nose," the 22-year-old says as she points to the photo. "Like granted I didn't know how to use nose contour at the time. But it's crazy how much your nose grows into your face."

And this isn't the first time Alix has dealt with people questioning if her nose was brand new: Just take her former flames, for example.

"I've literally had boyfriends before and I've shown them young photos of me like going through puberty," she continued. "And they're like, 'I literally don't believe you.'"

She added, "They ask my parents like, 'Did she have a nose job?"

photos
TikToker Alix Earle’s Influencer Trip to Dubai With Her Mom

Alix, who got a boob job last year, captioned the clip, "Theres more photos i have to dig up for u guys."

And the influencer even took to the comments to offer up some more reasons that her face has evolved over time, responding to one fan, "Lip filler changed my face so much too."

David Livingston/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, another user attributed it to an acne medication Alix was on, commenting, "My nose shrunk because of accutane!" Alix noted, "People always say this."

Alix has no issues clicking upload and post when it comes to videos about her cosmetic procedures, even bringing followers along when she received lip injection and botox as well as sharing her journey with acne.

@alixearle

Theres more photos i have to dig up for u guys

? original sound - alix earle

Earlier this year, Alix took to TikTok to reminisce on her decision to undergo a breast augmentation in January 2022.

"From the start, I decided I was going to be open with this, especially on social media," the University of Miami grad said. "If you're paying to get something done, wouldn't you want people to notice? Like, I paid all that money for a surgery and no one noticed anything different about me, I'd be pissed."

As Alix put it, "This is also not me convincing anyone to get a boob job. You should love yourself. But if there is something you want to do for yourself, then do it. Don't care about what other people think."

And to see more stars who have been candid about going under the knife, scroll on down…

Instagram
Vanessa Williams

Vanessa recently shared the cosmetic treatments she gets, telling Page Six, "I'm due for Botox. I don't do filler and I have so much full movement that there is no Botox at all."

When asked if she's thought about going under the knife, she replied, "That would be the one thing that I would probably put off for the very last thing. The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there's a machine for anything. I just got a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma and it's like a total package facial."

 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kim Cattrall

The Sex and the City alum opened up about why she receives cosmetic injectables. 

"I'm in my 60s now and I'm all about battling aging in every way I can," Kim told The Sunday Times in an interview published June 4. "There are fillers, Botox, there's so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it's for you. It's not just a vanity thing."

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Instagram
Blac Chyna

The reality star underwent several cosmetic procedures over the years. In March 2023, she underwent breast and butt reduction surgery and got her facial fillers dissolved. The following May, as she celebrated her 35th birthday, she reflected on her previous look on Instagram, saying in a video, "I was looking at old pictures, you guys. That face was looking crazy."

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
Genevieve Padalecki

In April 2023, The actress, wife of Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki, revealed on Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo's podcast Bathroom Chronicles that she got a breast augmentation a year and a half prior and then had her implants removed after she found she could not exercise as long as she used to and felt joint pain.

Instagram / Alix Earle
Alix Earle

The TikTok star has been open about her January 2022 breast augmentation. In a January 2023 TikTok video, she celebrated her "boob-aversary" and reminisced about her decision to undergo the plastic surgery and share her experience with her followers. She said she used money she had earned working as well as her "childhood savings" to pay for the procedure.

"And that was probably meant to go toward something a little bit more important," she said, "but I thought that this was important."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anitta

The superstar opened up about going under the knife, telling WSJ. Magazine for its November 2022 issue, "It's nothing to do with me not being happy with myself. For me, it's like changing my hair."

According to Anitta, she's gotten a nose job, jaw-shaping procedures and breast augmentations.

"Even if it's not good or the way I expected," she added, "I still like the process. I like the adrenaline."

Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Kristin Cavallari

During an Instagram Stories Q&A on Aug. 23, the reality TV star didn't shy away from answering a fan's question about her boobs. "Gonna keep it real with y'all," Kristin began her response. "Got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids."

While The Hills alum isn't opposed to cosmetic procedures, she admitted she's "never done" Botox.

"It's not for me. But I've seen it look amazing on some people," she wrote. "My concern is that we don't know the long term effects of it (and I don't mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle."

John Shearer/Getty Images
Joe Jonas

The DNCE frontman told Allure on Aug. 16 that he's gotten injectables and first received the beauty treatment "when I noticed I was starting to see more frown lines," adding that results gave him the "confidence boost that I was looking for."

"Looking your best comes from feeling your best," he said. "I make it a point to prioritize practices and routines that make me feel like the best version of myself."

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kim Kardashian

"I really, genuinely care about looking good," the SKKN founder told Allure for its August 2022 issue. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments."

Kim revealed she's also gotten "a little bit of Botox," but hasn't dabbled with filler on her lips or cheeks, revealing, "No filler. Never filled either one, ever."

Ryan Miller/Shutterstock
Courteney Cox

"There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she told The Sunday Times in February 2022. "And I didn't realize that, oh s--t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

She added, "There was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy.'"

Instagram / Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley

In July 2021, the Bachelorette star underwent explant surgery to remove her breast implants, citing health reasons.

"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," she said in an Instagram video. "As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That's what matters."

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Bella Hadid

The 25-year-old model revealed she got a nose job at the age of 14 in a March 2022 interview with Vogue. She also addressed rumors surrounding her cosmetic surgery by verifying that no other procedure has been done.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told the publication. "I think I would have grown into it."

She added, "I've had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn't deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."

Instagram
Marc Jacobs

The fashion powerhouse revealed he recently got a facelift, courtesy of Dr. Andrew Jacono, and showed off the results on Instagram. "Three days after," he shared on July 24, alongside a selfie of his results. "Ready for lewks."

Instagram
Madison LeCroy

The Southern Charm star opened up about why she changed her mind about getting plastic surgery after meeting surgeon, Dr. Patrick O'Neill. "I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery. However, after giving birth to an [sic] 10lb baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin," she wrote on Feb. 13, 2021. "...He gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Courvoisier® Cognac
Cardi B

In 2019, Cardi told her fans that she had recently undergone liposuction. She later discussed the recovery process, telling E! News, "When you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor's and like boop, you come out and you look amazing. But it's actually like a very long process, recovery. It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

In 2017, the supermodel and TV host talked about her experience getting liposuction.

"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things," Refinery 29 quoted her saying, "It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

In June 2020, Teigen also underwent surgery to remove her breast implants.

Leah McSweeney/Instagram
Leah McSweeney

The Bravolebrity revealed she got an "Xmas boob lift and augmentation" on Instagram in December 2020. "I can't wait to show off the new and improved girls," she quipped.

Instagram/E!
Sonja Morgan

The Real Housewives of New York star got a $75,000 facelift and neck lift from Dr. Andrew Jacono. In 2020, she shared the news on Daily Pop, telling Justin Sylvester, Dr. Jacono's procedure is different because "he goes under the muscle, which keeps the skin attached to the muscle so all the blood vessels are still attached and very vibrant and alive."

Getty Images
Farrah Abraham

The former Teen Mom star has been open about her plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, and she's had quite a few of them. She has in the past admitted to getting lip fillers, breast augmentations, a nose job and a chin implant, which she has since had removed. In 2017, she documented her vaginal rejuvenation procedure. In 2018, she posted videos of her getting butt injections.

amandastantonblog.com
Amanda Stanton

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star revealed in 2018 that she had undergone a breast augmentation after wanting one for years. She got the surgery after stopped breastfeeding her second child.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie

In a 2013 New York Times op-ed, the actress revealed that she possesses the BRCA1 gene that increases the risk of breast cancer and had undergone a preventative double mastectomy, with reconstructive surgery "of the breasts with an implant."

ABC
Tyra Banks

In her memoir, Perfect Is Boring, the supermodel revealed that she went under the knife early in her career. "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," she wrote in her book. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose." 

Getty Images
Iggy Azalea

The Aussie rapper said in the April 2015 issue of Vogue magazine that she got breast implants. "I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I'd thought about it my entire life," she revealed. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory star told Cosmopolitan getting breast implants in 2004 was "the best decision I ever made." Cuoco also came clean to Women's Health about a nose job, as well as receiving a filler in a line "in my neck I've had since I was 12."

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Stephanie March

In a candid piece for Refinery 29, the Law & Order: SVU actress called her 2014 breast augmentation "the wrong decision for so many reasons" because, as she wrote, "I decided to change my body because I couldn't change my life."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Tara Reid

The American Pie star had a botched breast job and liposuction in 2004. "My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing," she told CBS News in 2006. "I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn't wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work."

Reid went under the knife again that year to fix the results of the previous procedures.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Kelly Rowland

"I wanted to get breast implants when I was 18, but my mom and Beyoncé's mom told me to really think about it first," she told Shape magazine. "I took their advice and waited 10 years."

Jamie McCarthy/Denise /Getty Images
Heidi Montag

In 2009, at just 23 years old, The Hills star underwent a head-to-toe transformation, having 10 cosmetic procedures done in one day. In addition to Botox, chin reductions and a nose job, the reality star also got fat injections in her lips.

Jim Smeal/WireImage; Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had her lips injected with silicone at age 24. In 2010, she had some of the filler removed.

"I find it so interesting that it's become such a big thing because I can't tell you how many girls have done their lips. I feel like I'm a pioneer," she said on the Today show in 2013. "I was one of the first ones to ever do it and be honest about it."

She also said, "I would do it again. I never had a career before I had the lips so my lips have had their own career!"

Instagram
Melissa Gorga

"Wish me luck! Following the Dr's orders... After 13 years they say it's always best to switch out your breast implants :-) so here we go… I know i'm in good hands with @drfiorillo," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared on Instagram in 2015. The reality TV personality has also admitted to getting a nose job, as well as lip injections.

photos
View More Photos From Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

