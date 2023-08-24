Schutz Seasonal Sale: Save Up to 60% On Ankle Boots, Lace-Up Boots & More Fall Must-Haves

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
"Confident, bold, and purpose-driven," Schutz Shoes make every outfit a capital-L Look. Since its founding in 1995, the label has strived to redefine the concept of "attainable luxury" with rotating collections of "trend-forward footwear" made for modern living.
From platform pumps to stiletto heels and ballet flats to over-the-knee boots, Schutz has something for every closet. It's not just silhouettes, either: Offered in a head-turning array of fabrics, finishes, and frills, the line has unique pairs to suit any mood and style. And budget, since they've got a rockin' sale happening ahead of the fall shopping season.
Whether you're looking to amp up your work wardrobe or add sky-high drama to campus parties, you're sure to fall in love with Schutz Shoes. Your bank account will, too — the pairs below are all available for up to 60% off.
Scroll on to discover your new favorite boots for fall from Schutz (before anyone else does).
Schutz Sidonie Mid-Calf Leather Bootie
This sky-high bootie is crafted with "slouchy classic black leather" per the brand, and features a "thin stiletto heel" with a "needle-pointed toe." In other words? It's the ideal pair for stepping out in style.
Schutz Regine Up Leather Boot
According to Schutz, the iconic Regine is a "statement leather boot," one that showcases "lace-up details and a chunky sole." An excellent choice for when you're just not really feeling the whole walking-around-in-heels thing.
Schutz Nataly Suede Boot
The Nataly's pointed toe and stacked heel would make this an everyday classic, if not for the brocade details elevating it from anything else in your fall wardrobe.
Schutz Regine Lux Stretch Bootie
These are a truly wear-everywhere pair. With a rounded toe and combat-inspired silhouette, they'll easily replace your go-to sneakers.
Schutz Orly Leather Bootie
By combining chunky, lug-sole elements with feminine flourishes, Schutz's Orly Bootie basically reinvents the combat boot(ie). NBD.
Schutz Rain Injected Bootie
From Schutz: "Weather the storm in this ultra-sleek rain bootie, made from waterproof material with a lace-up fastening."
Schutz Lucienne Up Nappa Leather Boot
"Crafted in top quality Nappa leather featuring a grounding block heel," states Schutz, this pair brings a stylishly minimalist flair to seasonal ensembles.
Schutz Tessie Up Calf Leather Boot
Tall and trendy with boho-chic vibes, the Tessie offers all the aesthetic of the Lucienne for girlies who prefer to keep their feet closer to the ground. No judgment here!
Schutz Lucienne Up Leather Boot
You know how they say, "If the shoe fits, buy it in every color?" "They" were definitely talking about the Lucienne.
Schutz Gia Over The Knee Boot
"A pointed toe, statement stiletto heel and flattering over-the-knee silhouette," are the three things Schutz declares make their effortlessly cool Gia the one to have.
Schutz Gia Nappa Leather Bootie
And for those who like the pointed toe, stiletto heel, and leather fabrication, but aren't as much a fan of over-the-knee drama? Here's a calf-high option. You're welcome.
Now that wardrobe is covered, don't want to miss these dorm essentials for college students of every age.