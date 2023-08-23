Blac Chyna Shares New Video Getting Facial Fillers Dissolved

Blac Chyna is continuing her journey of reversing cosmetic procedures.
And she's taking her fans along for the ride. The 35-year-old has appeared in another video documenting the dissolution of her facial fillers, a procedure she first underwent in March.
"Alright guys so I'm back again," Chyna—born Angela White— said in an August 22 video shared by Allure Laser & Wellness Spa in Los Angeles. "I'm going to get this dissolved, I don't know if you guys can see this, but it had kinda migrated down."
Pointing to areas right next to the corners of her mouth, she continued, "So all of this is about to get dissolved. I'm super excited about it."
The rest of the video documents the procedure itself, in which a medical professional injected the designated areas of Chyna's face multiple times.
This most recent procedure is one of many reality star—who shares daughter Dream, 6, and son King, 10, with exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga, respectively—has undergone as part of a journey to return to her natural appearance.
During her first attempt to dissolve her fillers earlier this year, Chyna opened up about her decision to change her appearance and overall lifestyle.
"Basically, I want to dissolve all of it," she told the medical technician in March. "Back to the baseline. I'm tired of the look and it's just not flattering. It's not what I look like. It, like, totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's just time for like, a change."
That same month, the Real Blac Chyna star also revealed she'd undergone breast and butt reduction surgery to remove the silicone enhancements she'd started getting at age 19.
"As y'all know, I've been changing my life and changing my ways," she said in a clip filmed before the procedure. "So, one of the things I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out."
