Blac Chyna Shares New Video Getting Facial Fillers Dissolved

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna is continuing her journey of reversing cosmetic procedures.

And she's taking her fans along for the ride. The 35-year-old has appeared in another video documenting the dissolution of her facial fillers, a procedure she first underwent in March.

"Alright guys so I'm back again," Chyna—born Angela White— said in an August 22 video shared by Allure Laser & Wellness Spa in Los Angeles. "I'm going to get this dissolved, I don't know if you guys can see this, but it had kinda migrated down."

Pointing to areas right next to the corners of her mouth, she continued, "So all of this is about to get dissolved. I'm super excited about it."

The rest of the video documents the procedure itself, in which a medical professional injected the designated areas of Chyna's face multiple times.

This most recent procedure is one of many reality star—who shares daughter Dream, 6, and son King, 10, with exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga, respectively—has undergone as part of a journey to return to her natural appearance.