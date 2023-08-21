RHOA Shocker: One Housewife's Ex Reveals He's Had a Secret Child for 26 Years

Watch : Marlo Hampton & Sheree Whitfield Preview RHOA Season 15 DRAMA

A former Househusband dropped one hell of a baby bombshell on the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During the Bravo series' Aug. 20 episode, Shereé Whitfield hosted a Sip & See to introduce friends and family to her newborn granddaughter Mecca Joie Whitfield, the daughter of her 27-year-old son Kairo Whitfield. But while the swanky event was supposed to be about the She By Shereé founder's first grandchild, it was another new member of her family that shocked her and her costars.

Shereé's ex Bob Whitfield—who she shares Kairo and daughter Kaleigh Whitfield, 24, with—arrived to the party with a mystery woman, prompting castmates Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Sanya Richards-Ross to speculate whether she was Bob's new girlfriend or an unknown family member.

After admitting she didn't know the young woman, Shereé asked Bob to introduce her. Then, the former football star dropped a bombshell and revealed the lady, named Candice, is his daughter.

In a confessional, Shereé, who is also mom to 37-year-old daughter Tierra Fuller from a previous relationship, explained her state of shock following the revelation.