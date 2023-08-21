How Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Teases New Song Inspired by Ben Affleck Wedding

Dear Ben Affleck, you'll want to read this sweet tribute from Jennifer Lopez.

One year after tying the knot with the Argo actor in a glamorous Georgia wedding, the singer celebrated their anniversary by teasing the lyrics from her upcoming song "Dear Ben Pt. II."

"Dear Ben," Jennifer wrote on Instagram Aug. 20 alongside photos of the couple on their big day. "Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life…"

The song is set to appear on her forthcoming album This Is Me…Now. The new track is a follow-up to her hit "Dear Ben," which appeared on her 2002 album This Is Me…Then.

"I did an album 20 years ago that obviously that had a song called ‘Dear Ben' on it that was about the time that me and Ben were together then," J.Lo—who was previously engaged to and split from the Oscar winner in the early aughts before they rekindled their romance almost two decades later—said on a January episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "And I got very inspired when we got back together. It was kinda like a miracle and something that neither one of us really ever thought would happen."