How Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Anniversary

Dear Ben Affleck, you'll want to read this sweet tribute from Jennifer Lopez.
One year after tying the knot with the Argo actor in a glamorous Georgia wedding, the singer celebrated their anniversary by teasing the lyrics from her upcoming song "Dear Ben Pt. II."
"Dear Ben," Jennifer wrote on Instagram Aug. 20 alongside photos of the couple on their big day. "Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life…"
The song is set to appear on her forthcoming album This Is Me…Now. The new track is a follow-up to her hit "Dear Ben," which appeared on her 2002 album This Is Me…Then.
"I did an album 20 years ago that obviously that had a song called ‘Dear Ben' on it that was about the time that me and Ben were together then," J.Lo—who was previously engaged to and split from the Oscar winner in the early aughts before they rekindled their romance almost two decades later—said on a January episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "And I got very inspired when we got back together. It was kinda like a miracle and something that neither one of us really ever thought would happen."
This isn't the first time Jennifer—who shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony—has teased the new album. Last month, on the first anniversary of her and Ben's Las Vegas nuptials, the Hustlers star shared a snippet of her song "Midnight Trip to Vegas."
And while life for Ben—who shares kids Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—and J.Lo is certainly different than it was when they were first together, he said that what he loves about her has stayed the same.
"There is something innately, magically kind and good and full of love at the heart of who Jennifer is," the Good Will Hunting alum told Vogue for the Grammy-nominated artist's December cover story. "That's exactly the person I remember from 20 years ago. Maybe she sees all the changes she's made, whereas when I see her, mostly I just see someone who has retained, against the odds, the thing about her that always made her the most incredible to me: a heart that seems boundless with love. She is my idea of the kind of person I want to be."