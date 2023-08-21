Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares Her Top 20 Beauty Products

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Buying and trying beauty products is such an enjoyable experience for many of us. Why not indulge in a self-care moment (or two)? You deserve it. There's just one slight problem: there are (almost) too many hair care, makeup, and skincare products to choose from. If you need help narrowing down your choices, Summer House cast member Paige DeSorbo is an expert shopper.
The Bravo star recently went live on Amazon to share her top 20 favorite beauty products with her fellow shoppers, remarking, "This is legitimate stuff, that I over the years, feel work the best." Her top picks include a $5 mascara with 236,300+ five-star Amazon reviews. She's also been using this frizz-preventing hair product for over seven years.
Instead of researching a million reviews and watching thousands of beauty tutorials, let Paige do the picking for you with this list of her go-to products.
TL;DR: Paige DeSorbo's Most Popular Amazon Finds
- Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara- 236,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer- 131,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Native Deodorant- 58,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush- 48,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray- 42,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil- 40,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '68 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist- 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL- 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores- 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Beauty Essentials
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
"This is the Essence mascara. I think they really are the best. I started using them in 2020. These are definitely my favorite. They've been a top fave for a while. I'm a drugstore girl when it comes to mascara. I feel like they work the best."
Paige's pick has 236,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray– Anti Frizz Spray
"This is gonna help your hair not get super frizzy. All of their products, I really do love. My mom is obsessed with this. This really is the best. The Dream Coat has been in my bathroom for 7 years. It honestly lasts pretty long. I buy a new one of these every 6 months to a year."
This product has 42,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams, Chris Appleton, and E! Shopping Editors.
Native Deodorant- Natural Deodorant for Women and Men, Aluminum Free with Baking Soda
Paige recommended this deodorant, admitting, "Not everyone loves a natural deodorant."
This natural deodorant comes in 9 scents and has 58,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
"If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out. I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cetaphil Healthy Renew Anti Aging Face Serum
"It does all the things that you would want a face serum to do, like boost your skin luminosity. It helps with rejuvenating. It just feels really clean. It doesn't feel very thick and heavy. It feels like my skin is just drinking it."
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL Travel, 3 Pack
"I got turned onto these last summer because one of my girlfriends was using them. At night when I dry my face, I use this. When you're done, use this to wipe up your sink. When I travel, I cut them in half. I don't want to use a towel because they say bacteria can live on a towel."
These towels has 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
"This top changes the whole game. Being able to pack concealer and not having to pack a brush to go with it to put it on and just dab changes my whole life. Make sure you get the right color for you."
This concealer has 131,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams, Top Chef star Gail Simmons, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, Anne Winters, and E! Shopping Editors.
Kitsch Ice Roller for Face
"This one is stainless steel. Until you have a stainless steel [roller] you're not really living." It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SiO Beauty BrowLift Forehead Anti-Wrinkle Patch - Rapid Overnight Reusable Silicone Patch
"These are my favorite. I was trying to avoid Botox for as long as I really could. I know some girlfriends who were getting Botox at a ridiculously young age. I'm always looking for things that will prolong me having to get Botox. Do your skincare routine, wait a little bit, 10 or 15 minutes or something, put these on. They're reusable, which is amazing. You can reuse it up to 15 times."
NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip
"NYX is one of my favorite brands. Lip oil is having a real moment. I was very against lip oil. My life has changed. I get the hype. You don't need to go buy the Dior one. This one is so good."
Amazon has this lip oil in 8 shades. It has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush
"I just started using these. I never brushed my hair. I don't think about it. I use this all the time. Why is this the best brush I've ever used in my life? I use it every day. They come in the cutest colors."
Amazon has this brush in many colors. It has 48,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil With Biotin & Essential Oils
"Obviously, I love all the TikTok trends. Any TikTok trend, I'm probably going to try. I kept seeing it on TikTok, so I bought it. I use it once every two weeks. I do feel like my hair is the best it's been in a while."
This oil has 40,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
"When I do my slicked back buns, this is the only hair stick that I will use. It's like a legitimate adult glue stick. It's the easiest one to use. It's a hair wax stick. You're going to have the best slicked back bun. It's gonna look so good. I absolutely swear by these."
This hair wax stick has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It was also recommended by Alix Earle and E! Shopping Editors.
IGK BIG TIME Volume & Thickening Mousse- Moveable + Fullness + Frizz Control
"I go to an IGK salon to get my hair cut. So, I use a lot of IGK Products. My hair can rarely hold a curl. This is their Volume & Thickening Mousse. I put it in when it's wet. A little goes a long way. If I put too much in, it's a little bit greasy. Be careful. I flip my head over and really focus on the crown of my head. I blowdry it and then I feel like it's a little bit thicker and fuller."
Cetaphil Healthy Renew Hydrating Eye Gel Serum
"Only put it on your ring finger. You can only tap. You just have to tap it in until it goes away. This is the least amount of pressure. That area of your skin is so sensitive. Another tip is to put it between your eyebrows. It's fragrance-free."
Loving Tan 2 HR Express Mousse 200ml - Dark
"You can wash it off in two hours. I don't. I like to sleep with it on. I feel like it lasts longer if you sleep in it. I swear it's the best."
Cetaphil Healthy Renew Moisturizing Day Cream With SPF 30, Skin Tightening Anti Wrinkle Cream
"This day cream also has SPF in it. This is very light. When I put this moisturizer on, I feel like I don't have to put makeup on if I don't want to because it gives you a nice glow."
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '68 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
"I used to have an orange one and I've been seeing everyone has the pink one. So, I had to get the pink one. I think it's actually way superior smelling. It's all over TikTok. Everyone is saying this is how they got their boyfriends."
This fragrance mist comes in several scents and it has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cetaphil Healthy Renew Skin Tightening Night Cream
"I'm always worried that I'm damaging my skin barrier because I feel like that's all I hear on TikTok. This nighttime cream is going to help with that and you won't have to worry about it."
