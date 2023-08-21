Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares Her Top 20 Beauty Products

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Buying and trying beauty products is such an enjoyable experience for many of us. Why not indulge in a self-care moment (or two)? You deserve it. There's just one slight problem: there are (almost) too many hair care, makeup, and skincare products to choose from. If you need help narrowing down your choices, Summer House cast member Paige DeSorbo is an expert shopper.

The Bravo star recently went live on Amazon to share her top 20 favorite beauty products with her fellow shoppers, remarking, "This is legitimate stuff, that I over the years, feel work the best." Her top picks include a $5 mascara with 236,300+ five-star Amazon reviews. She's also been using this frizz-preventing hair product for over seven years.

Instead of researching a million reviews and watching thousands of beauty tutorials, let Paige do the picking for you with this list of her go-to products.