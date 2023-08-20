Jack Antonoff Marries Margaret Qualley With Taylor Swift and Other Stars in Attendance

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in New Jersey this weekend. Find out more details about their wedding.

It's official: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are married.

On Aug. 19, the music producer, 39, and Maid actress, 28, tied the knot in a small ceremony in Long Island Beach, N.J. in front of family and friends, including Taylor Swift and other fellow celebs, multiple outlets reported.

Embracing her 1989 era ahead of the October release of her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor, who has often worked with Jack, wore a pastel blue lace, corset-style midi dress to the wedding, as seen in photos posted by People. Other celebrity guests included Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz and Cara Delevingne.

Margaret's parents, Four Weddings and a Funeral actress Andie MacDowell and ex-husband Paul Qualley, siblings Justin Qualley and Rainey Qualley, and Jack's dad Rick and sister Rachel Antonoff also attended the wedding, which took place at the nautically themed restaurant Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon, Vanity Fair reported.

Following the ceremony, the bride and groom were photographed later arriving at a wedding after-party. Margaret wore a white, silk halter dress and matching Mary Jane flats. Jack wore a black suit.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

A day earlier, the bride and groom and their guests celebrated at a rehearsal dinner at the Black Whale Bar & Fish.

Margaret and Jack have been in a relationship for more than two years. They went public with their romance in March 2022, attending the 2022 AFI Awards Luncheon and two days later, the Critics' Choice Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In May 2022, Margaret confirmed that she and Jack were engaged, sharing on Instagram a series of photos with Jack, as well as of her diamond engagement ring. She captioned her post, "Oh I love him!"

Look back at Margaret and Jack's road to marriage below:

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Date Night

The two appear at the premiere of the actress' movie Sanctuary in New York City in May 2023.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Grammys 2023 Night Out

The two attend the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Grammys 2022 Date

The two attend the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
Hanging Out With Mom

The two appear with Margaret's mother, actress Andie MacDowell, at the AFI Awards Luncheon.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Her Plus-One

On March 13, 2022, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff celebrated the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards together, marking their first joint celebrity event. The 27-year-old actress was nominated for Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in Maid, though Kate Winslet took the trophy for Mare of Easttown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Dinner for Two

The duo turned the award show into their "date night," as Margaret wrote on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines
An Intimate Outing

Jack had his arm draped around her shoulders during the event, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Busy Bees

Two days prior, the couple also hit the town when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Looking Cozy

The pair posed together on March 11, 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon, with Margaret in a grey draped dress and Jack in a black suit and white shirt.

The two had first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted showing PDA during a walk in New York City.

