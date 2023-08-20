Jack Antonoff Marries Margaret Qualley With Taylor Swift and Other Stars in Attendance

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes History AGAIN: Find Out Why

It's official: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are married.

On Aug. 19, the music producer, 39, and Maid actress, 28, tied the knot in a small ceremony in Long Island Beach, N.J. in front of family and friends, including Taylor Swift and other fellow celebs, multiple outlets reported.

Embracing her 1989 era ahead of the October release of her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor, who has often worked with Jack, wore a pastel blue lace, corset-style midi dress to the wedding, as seen in photos posted by People. Other celebrity guests included Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz and Cara Delevingne.

Margaret's parents, Four Weddings and a Funeral actress Andie MacDowell and ex-husband Paul Qualley, siblings Justin Qualley and Rainey Qualley, and Jack's dad Rick and sister Rachel Antonoff also attended the wedding, which took place at the nautically themed restaurant Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon, Vanity Fair reported.