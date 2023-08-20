Ted Lasso Star Cristo Fernández's Game Day Hosting Guide Will Have Your Guests Cheering for More

We interviewed Cristo Fernández because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Cristo is a paid spokesperson for Gran Centenario Tequila. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're gearing up for your favorite sports game, and you're planning to host your fellow fans, it takes some preparation. If you need some hosting inspiration, Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández is here with the ultimate game day hosting guide.

His game day drink of choice is Gran Centenario Tequila, telling E!, "Gran Centenario is a brand that embodies the true spirit of Mexico. We have a shared, deep-rooted connection to our home country and a passion for all things soccer and tequila, of course! The brand is an absolute staple in Mexico, and we are incredibly excited to introduce this piece of our culture to so many new U.S. fans."

in an exclusive E! interview, Cristo dished on his favorite tequila and more hosting must-haves including glassware, party games, and bartending tools.