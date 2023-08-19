Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-Winning This Is Us Star, Dead at 66

Watch : Ron Cephas Jones & Gerald McRaney Talk First Emmy Nominations

The This Is Us family has lost a beloved star.

Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his guest role of William Hill on the NBC drama series, has died. His rep told People in an Aug. 19 statement that the actor passed away "due to a long-standing pulmonary issue." Ron was 66.

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," his rep said. "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway."

The statement continued, "Ron's inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us."

On the series, which ended in 2022 after six seasons, Ron played the biological father of Randall Pearson, played by fellow Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown. The late actor's character was a recovering drug addict and music artist who battled and succumbed to stomach cancer.