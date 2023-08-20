Well, It's Always Nice to Check Out These 20 Secrets About Enchanted

Once upon a time, a princess found herself in New York City...
That was the simple but irresistible premise of 2007's Enchanted, which proved to be a star-making vehicle for Amy Adams. The star, who turned 49 on Aug. 20, yes, enchanted audiences as Giselle, a princess from Andalasia who is sent away just before she gets fairy tale ending to New York City. That's where she falls in love with Robert, a slightly jaded lawyer played by Grey's Anatomy resident dreamboat Patrick Dempsey.
The Kevin-Lima directed movie became an instant success after its November 2022 release, earning more than $340 million worldwide at the box office on a budget of $85 million. And 15 years later, fans finally got their wish as the long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted, debuted on Disney+, reuniting Adams and Dempsey to reveal if Giselle and Robert truly got their happily ever after.
Here are 20 behind the scenes secrets that you might not know about Enchanted: