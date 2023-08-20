Well, It's Always Nice to Check Out These 20 Secrets About Enchanted

1. The initial script of Enchanted, written by Bill Kelly, was bought by Disney's Touchstone Pictures and Sonnenfeld/Josephson Productions in 1997.

2. However, the original version of the movie was "a much darker movie," according to director Kevin Lima, who first read the script in 2001.

"It just seemed perfect and I begged for five years for the movie," Lima told The Hollywood Reporter in 2007. "It had been in development, I guess, for seven years before it got green lit with me. I think they were just trying to find the tone. How do you create a movie that's self-referential? How do you create a movie at Disney about Disney?"

3. While the studio initially struggled to strike the right balance of sincerity and satire, Lima pointed to the Shrek franchise as a way to hone the tone.

"I had the idea to do it as more of a loving homage," he told THR. "I said, 'You know, there's a different way to do this.' I spent five months trying to convince them of that until finally they realized it was an avenue they were willing to go down and explore."