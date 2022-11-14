Amy Adams Says Disenchanted Is a “Love Letter” to Enchanted

Watch : Amy Adams Calls Disenchanted a "Love Letter" to Original Film

Amy Adams is still Enchanted.

The actress, who is reprising her role as Giselle in the Disney sequel Disenchanted, is explaining what it means to her for audiences to still be invested in her character's story, 15 years after the film's original release.

"I'm grateful," she exclusively told E! News. "I'm really grateful. I still love it, and it's still a very special film to me, so I'm glad that that's a sentiment that's shared with others. I really hope that they see this sequel as a love letter to the first movie and sort of a natural evolution for the characters."

But Adams isn't the only Disenchanted star who found herself reflecting on the original film's legacy. Idina Menzel, who is reprising her role as Nancy, also got sentimental about the sequel coming to life.

"I understand it, because I see what a great movie it is and was," Menzel exclusively shared with E! News. "I think that was sort of an incremental thing. It started, people loved it, but through the years, I find that people love it even more, especially if they're just discovering it."