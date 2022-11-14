Exclusive

Amy Adams Says Disenchanted Is a “Love Letter” to Enchanted

Ahead of the Disenchanted premiere, Amy Adams exclusively shared why the Enchanted sequel means so much to her. Watch her full response here.

By Charlotte Walsh Nov 14, 2022 9:03 PMTags
MoviesPatrick DempseyExclusivesAmy AdamsDisneyJames MarsdenMaya RudolphCelebrities
Watch: Amy Adams Calls Disenchanted a "Love Letter" to Original Film

Amy Adams is still Enchanted

The actress, who is reprising her role as Giselle in the Disney sequel Disenchanted, is explaining what it means to her for audiences to still be invested in her character's story, 15 years after the film's original release.

"I'm grateful," she exclusively told E! News. "I'm really grateful. I still love it, and it's still a very special film to me, so I'm glad that that's a sentiment that's shared with others. I really hope that they see this sequel as a love letter to the first movie and sort of a natural evolution for the characters."

But Adams isn't the only Disenchanted star who found herself reflecting on the original film's legacy. Idina Menzel, who is reprising her role as Nancy, also got sentimental about the sequel coming to life. 

"I understand it, because I see what a great movie it is and was," Menzel exclusively shared with E! News. "I think that was sort of an incremental thing. It started, people loved it, but through the years, I find that people love it even more, especially if they're just discovering it."

photos
Get Your First Look at Disney's Enchanted Sequel With On-Set Photos

However, Disenchanted isn't just a repeat of the same old story fans know and love. This time around, naïve and joyful Giselle finds herself missing the magic of her animated home of Andalasia as she lives in the suburbs with Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and stepdaughter Morgan (Gabby Baldacchino). But after wishing for a fairy tale with a magic wand, she finds herself in the role of evil stepmother, locking stepdaughter Morgan in her room and confronting local rival Malvina (Maya Rudolph), telling her, "You know there's only room for one villain in this town."

Disney Enterprises

And if Nancy and Edward (James Marsden) can't stop the newly-wicked Giselle, she warns him that, "Everything Andalasian will die!"

Disenchanted hits Disney+ on Nov. 18.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

One Below Deck Med Stew Is Absent From Season 7 Reunion Trailer

2

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet at MTV EMAs

3

Manchester United Addresses Cristiano Ronaldo's Explosive Interview

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

One Below Deck Med Stew Is Absent From Season 7 Reunion Trailer

2

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet at MTV EMAs

3

Manchester United Addresses Cristiano Ronaldo's Explosive Interview

4

Jay Leno Cancels Appearance Due to "Serious Medical Emergency"

5

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston