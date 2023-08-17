Sam Asghari Responds to Claim He’s Threatening to Exploit Britney Spears Amid Divorce

Watch : Sam Asghari Breaks Silence Amid Britney Spears Split

Sam Asghari is clarifying that he doesn't have toxic intentions.

After filing for divorce from Britney Spears, the fitness expert addressed rumors about their divorce proceedings in a message from his rep Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," Sam's rep said in a statement to E! News Aug. 17. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be."

The rep added, "Sam has always and will always support her."

E! News has reached out to Britney's rep and lawyer for comment but hasn't heard back.

In Sam's Aug. 16 divorce filing, obtained by E! News, the 29-year-old requested Britney pay him spousal support and attorneys fees. Sam added that he "has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," which sparked speculation that he would potentially challenge the prenuptial agreement that was put in place before their June 2022 wedding. However, his rep has now denied the claim.