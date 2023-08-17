Sam Asghari Responds to Claim He’s Threatening to Exploit Britney Spears Amid Divorce

Sam Asghari is clarifying that he doesn't have toxic intentions.
After filing for divorce from Britney Spears, the fitness expert addressed rumors about their divorce proceedings in a message from his rep Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent.
"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," Sam's rep said in a statement to E! News Aug. 17. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be."
The rep added, "Sam has always and will always support her."
E! News has reached out to Britney's rep and lawyer for comment but hasn't heard back.
In Sam's Aug. 16 divorce filing, obtained by E! News, the 29-year-old requested Britney pay him spousal support and attorneys fees. Sam added that he "has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," which sparked speculation that he would potentially challenge the prenuptial agreement that was put in place before their June 2022 wedding. However, his rep has now denied the claim.
Sam—who listed their date of separation as July 28—spoke out on his breakup with the pop star a day after filing for divorce, asking for people to be "kind and thoughtful" toward the former couple.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the Can You Keep a Secret? actor wrote on Instagram Story Aug. 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
He hinted at the reason for the split by noting, "S--t happens." Sam also acknowledged that "asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic]" given their life in the public eye.
A source familiar with the situation told NBC News that the separation is what's "best for Britney," but the Grammy winner has yet to publicly address the situation.
She did, however, offer a cryptic message on Instagram.
Posting a photo of herself riding a horse at the beach, the "Criminal" singer shared that she is buying a horse soon and is debating what to name it.
"So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!" Britney, 41, wrote Aug. 16. "Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!"
