Sam Asghari Responds to Claim He’s Threatening to Exploit Britney Spears Amid Divorce

After Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, his rep issued a statement denying recent rumors about the actor allegedly "challenging the prenup" amid the split.

Watch: Sam Asghari Breaks Silence Amid Britney Spears Split

Sam Asghari is clarifying that he doesn't have toxic intentions.

After filing for divorce from Britney Spears, the fitness expert addressed rumors about their divorce proceedings in a message from his rep Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," Sam's rep said in a statement to E! News Aug. 17. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be."

The rep added, "Sam has always and will always support her."

E! News has reached out to Britney's rep and lawyer for comment but hasn't heard back. 

In Sam's Aug. 16 divorce filing, obtained by E! News, the 29-year-old requested Britney pay him spousal support and attorneys fees. Sam added that he "has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," which sparked speculation that he would potentially challenge the prenuptial agreement that was put in place before their June 2022 wedding. However, his rep has now denied the claim.

photos
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding: See Every Pic

Sam—who listed their date of separation as July 28—spoke out on his breakup with the pop star a day after filing for divorce, asking for people to be "kind and thoughtful" toward the former couple. 

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the Can You Keep a Secret? actor wrote on Instagram Story Aug. 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

He hinted at the reason for the split by noting, "S--t happens." Sam also acknowledged that "asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic]" given their life in the public eye.

A source familiar with the situation told NBC News that the separation is what's "best for Britney," but the Grammy winner has yet to publicly address the situation.

Instagram

She did, however, offer a cryptic message on Instagram

Posting a photo of herself riding a horse at the beach, the "Criminal" singer shared that she is buying a horse soon and is debating what to name it. 

"So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!" Britney, 41, wrote Aug. 16. "Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!"

Take ride down memory lane by looking back at Sam and Britney's love story:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Love at First Sight

Britney Spears met Sam Asghari on the set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped in November 2016. Onscreen chemistry? Check! About five months after filming, they began dating, making joint appearances at places like NBA games and on social media.

Snapchat
Her Special Someone

Britney wished her fans a very Merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Sam. 

Instagram
Kiss Me at Midnight

The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve. 

Instagram
Puppy Love

Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!

Arun Nevader/Getty Images
No. 1 Fans

In March 2017, the couple supported Sam's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week. 

Instagram
In the 'Bu

Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!

Instagram
Fitness Fanatics

Britney celebrated her main man's birthday with a picturesque hike. 

Instagram
Happy Couple

The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017. 

Instagram
All Dressed Up

The pair got close for a photo opp ahead of Britney's Sin City performance. 

Instagram
Jet-Setters

In June 2017, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts. 

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo. 

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Putting On the Ritz

The lovebirds stepped out for a good cause at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Instagram
Date Night

"Having the best time with my other half," Britney wrote alongside this photo of the pair in June 2018.
 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Red Carpet Ready

Britney and Sam made a rare public appearance at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere.

Sam Asghari/Instagram
Up, Up and Away

"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration," Britney captioned a photo of the duo flying to Hawaii amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. 

Instagram / Sam Asghari
By Her Side

Following the February 2021 release of "Framing Britney Spears," Sam released a personal statement: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Instagram
Unbreakable Bond

In February 2021, a source close to the pop star offered rare insight into their shared private life. 

"Sam is very good to Britney and she's crazy about him," the insider told E! News. "She loves when they get to travel together and take a romantic vacation... They work out together and both are very into staying fit and taking care of their bodies. They love watching movies together and hanging out at home. But Britney also loves going out to dinner, especially for sushi."

Instagram / Britney Spears
Say I Do

The lovebirds get attended Asghari's best friend's wedding in April 2021. Due to what a source described as "restrictions" involving the pandemic and her dad, Jamie Spears, an insider told E! News she "finally had an opportunity to get out and she took it."

Instagram
#FreeBritney

Ahead of his girlfriend's bombshell court testimony in June 2021, Sam shared his support for the social media movement calling for an end to her years-long conservatorship. 

Instagram
Hope For the Future

During the June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney testified to wanting what she described as the "real deal," marriage and a baby. According to the singer, the conservatorship prevents her from creating the future she wants. 

She told the judge, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

Instagram
Stronger Than Yesterday

As Britney continued to make positive strides in her conservatorship battle, a source close to Sam indicated a proposal was just over the horizon.

"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," the insider shared with E! News in September. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."

The source explained further, "Things are evidently becoming better for Britney with her conservatorship and she's never felt this liberated in all aspects of her life. The closer she gets to freedom, the closer she is to seeing all of her dreams become an actual reality. Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms."

Instagram
She Said Yes!

On Sept. 12, 2021, the music superstar announced her engagement. In a video shared to Instagram, Brit showed off her bling as Sam asked, "Look at that! Do you like it?" "Yes!" she told him. 

Instagram
Paradise

"Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much," Britney captioned a photo of the couple on a romantic getaway in March 2022. "… I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!"

Instagram
Oh baby, baby!

On April 11, 2022 the Princess of Pop announced on Instagram that she and Sam had a baby on the way, writing, "I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby." The following month, Sam announced with the "deepest sadness" that they'd lost their "miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

Instagram
Husband & Wife

Britney and Sam tied the knot in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022.

Instagram / Britney Spears
Sam's 29th Birthday

For her husband's 29th birthday, the singer shared a tribute to him on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday!!! I love you so much and hope you get all your birthday wishes and more!!!"

