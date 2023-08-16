Everything Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Have Said About Each Other Since Their 2005 Breakup

Watch : Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Wedding Details Revealed

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have been Hollywood's golden couple in the early aughts, but now they're considered to be ideal exes.

After all, the former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, have turned their post-divorce relationship into a warm friendship. In fact, they were all-smiles during that fateful backstage run-in at the 2020 SAG Awards—during which Pitt and Aniston each won acting awards for their respective roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show—and traded pleasantries during a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High later that year.

"How ya doing?" Pitt asked his ex at the time, to which Aniston responded, "Good, honey. How are you doing?"

The Friends alum also had nothing but kind words when asked about seeing Pitt at star-studded gatherings. As she explained during a 2021 appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, "It was absolutely fun."

"You know, Brad and I are buddies," she shared. "Like, we're friends and we speak."