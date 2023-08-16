Everything Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Have Said About Each Other Since Their 2005 Breakup

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have been Hollywood's golden couple in the early aughts, but now they're considered to be ideal exes.
After all, the former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, have turned their post-divorce relationship into a warm friendship. In fact, they were all-smiles during that fateful backstage run-in at the 2020 SAG Awards—during which Pitt and Aniston each won acting awards for their respective roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show—and traded pleasantries during a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High later that year.
"How ya doing?" Pitt asked his ex at the time, to which Aniston responded, "Good, honey. How are you doing?"
The Friends alum also had nothing but kind words when asked about seeing Pitt at star-studded gatherings. As she explained during a 2021 appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, "It was absolutely fun."
"You know, Brad and I are buddies," she shared. "Like, we're friends and we speak."
So, does that mean time heals all wounds? Not quite when there wasn't even a deep cut to begin with, according to Aniston.
"When were Brad and I healed? Well, it never was that bad," the Murder Mystery actress told Vogue in 2008. "I mean, look, it's not like divorce is something that you go, 'Oooh, I can't wait to get divorced!' It doesn't feel like a tickle. But I've got to tell you, it's so vague at this point, it's so faraway in my mind, I can't even remember the darkness."
Describing their separation as "an amicable split," the Emmy winner added that a lot of the supposed drama was drummed up by tabloids.
"It wasn't mean and hateful and all of this stuff that they tried to create about Brad can't talk to Jen and Jen can't talk to Brad because this person won't allow it," she noted. "It just didn't happen. The marriage didn't work out."
For more about Aniston and Pitt's relationship in their own words, keep reading.